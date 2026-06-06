At the Summer Game Fest this week, Sega celebrated the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog with an announcement for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Once the next lot of paid content has been released (TMNT - July 2026 and Avatar Legends - October 2026), the development team will shift its focus to "Year Two".

According to the official PR, this will include six new DLC packs, with more details to be shared later this year. We also know Year Two will feature "more worlds", a Godzilla collab and a crossover with Evangelion.

"Players can look forward to exciting new content such as the Godzilla DLC Pack and EVANGELION DLC Pack, featuring intense courses, larger-than-life characters, and more! Season Pass Two will include a total of six new DLC Packs, with more details to be revealed later in 2026."

Alongside this news, Sega also revealed Sonic Pico Park - a new Sonic licensed game inspired by the indie title Pico Park, featuring puzzle-driven co-op action. Pico Park and Pico Park 2 has previously released on the Switch. The Sonic-themed title is currently confirmed for the PC.