Sega's been making the headlines today thanks to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance both failing to meet expectations. Shock.

There are, however, some more games worth highlighting when it comes to overall sales. First up, Sonic Frontiers – which seems to be getting a Definitive Edition release any day now – has sold just shy of 5 million copies with a running total of 4.94 million.

It's going to surpass 5 million whether it gets a Definitive Edition or not (and it will, let's be fair), but the new release will almost certainly add another couple hundred thousand to the total.

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Elsewhere, Sonic Superstars has sold a total of 2.88 million, Sonic X Shadow Generations 3.07 million, and Team Sonic Racing (yes, the older Sonic racing game) 3.5 million. The below chart from Sega indicates that Persona 5 Royal is easily the best-selling game of the bunch at 8.66 million, with Sonic Frontiers bagging the silver medal.

So what can we learn from this? Well, we'd honestly be surprised if Sega makes any more 2D Sonic titles for a little while – they just don't sell as well as their 3D counterparts. What's clear is that we can probably expect the next mainline Sonic game to be an evolution of Frontiers, since this is what players seem to be responding to the most. Hopefully Sega will have more to share in the months ahead.

We'll have more information on Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition as soon as Sega decides to finally make it official.