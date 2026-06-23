Accessory manufacturer JSAUX has put out some pretty decent products for the Switch 2 so far. It's Joy-Con 2 charging dock is delightfully sleek and minimal, earning a score of 7/10 back in 2025. Similarly, its all-in-one carrying case ticked all the right boxes for those looking to take their entire setup out and about. That one got an 8/10.
It's latest effort is a bit of a weird one, though, and we're not too sure about it at the moment. Dubbed the '6-in-1 Gaming Dock', it's a foldable piece of kit that lets you charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Pro Controller 2 at the same time. If that already sounds like a lot, then brace yourself.
The Gaming Dock also comes packaged with an additional adapter dock that hooks up to your TV and essentially replaces the official Switch 2 dock. It offers 4K/60fps performance along with a 2K/120fps option, while also integrating an RJ45 port for 1000Mbps internet speeds.
Oh, and you've also got multiple slots for your game cartridges and SD Express cards.
It's a lot, then. In terms of design, it's quite nice, but we just worry about plugging so many different things into one piece of kit all at the same time. You'd also need quite a bit of extra space in your entertainment unit; certainly more than the official Switch 2 dock requires.
Still, at $59.99, it's surprisingly affordable, and it could prove useful as a second dock for carrying out and about – especially when it's folded up.
Here's a look at the official features:
【Multi-Controller & Console Charging】Charge 4 Joy-Con 2 + 1 Switch 2 Pro at the same time. With the adapter dock attached, the Pro Controller charging slot can also power up the Switch 2 console.
【4K HDMI & 3D Video Output】Enjoy high-definition gameplay from your Switch 2 console on TVs or monitors. This dock supports up to 4K@60Hz for 2D gameplay, 2K@120Hz, and 1080p@120Hz output, plus up to 4K@60Hz 3D video output for a smooth, immersive visual experience.
【High-Speed USB-C & USB 2.0 Hub】Features a 100W USB-C port for fast charging other USB-C devices (up to 5A) while providing 60W power to charge your Switch 2 console. Additional USB 2.0 ports allow connecting keyboards, mice, or other peripherals, expanding functionality and keeping your gaming setup organized.
【Reliable 1000Mbps Network & Game Storage】Integrated RJ45 port provides 1000Mbps internet for stable, lag-free online gaming. SD card and game cartridge slots offer convenient and easy access to your favorite games.
【Compact Foldable Design with LED Indicators】Sleek, foldable design saves space and fits perfectly on any desk or in any gaming setup. LED lights provide real-time charging status for each controller, making it simple to monitor progress during gameplay.