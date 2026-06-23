Accessory manufacturer JSAUX has put out some pretty decent products for the Switch 2 so far. It's Joy-Con 2 charging dock is delightfully sleek and minimal, earning a score of 7/10 back in 2025. Similarly, its all-in-one carrying case ticked all the right boxes for those looking to take their entire setup out and about. That one got an 8/10.

It's latest effort is a bit of a weird one, though, and we're not too sure about it at the moment. Dubbed the '6-in-1 Gaming Dock', it's a foldable piece of kit that lets you charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Pro Controller 2 at the same time. If that already sounds like a lot, then brace yourself.

The Gaming Dock also comes packaged with an additional adapter dock that hooks up to your TV and essentially replaces the official Switch 2 dock. It offers 4K/60fps performance along with a 2K/120fps option, while also integrating an RJ45 port for 1000Mbps internet speeds.

Oh, and you've also got multiple slots for your game cartridges and SD Express cards.

It's a lot, then. In terms of design, it's quite nice, but we just worry about plugging so many different things into one piece of kit all at the same time. You'd also need quite a bit of extra space in your entertainment unit; certainly more than the official Switch 2 dock requires.

Still, at $59.99, it's surprisingly affordable, and it could prove useful as a second dock for carrying out and about – especially when it's folded up.

Here's a look at the official features:

【Multi-Controller & Console Charging】Charge 4 Joy-Con 2 + 1 Switch 2 Pro at the same time. With the adapter dock attached, the Pro Controller charging slot can also power up the Switch 2 console. 【4K HDMI & 3D Video Output】Enjoy high-definition gameplay from your Switch 2 console on TVs or monitors. This dock supports up to 4K@60Hz for 2D gameplay, 2K@120Hz, and 1080p@120Hz output, plus up to 4K@60Hz 3D video output for a smooth, immersive visual experience. 【High-Speed USB-C & USB 2.0 Hub】Features a 100W USB-C port for fast charging other USB-C devices (up to 5A) while providing 60W power to charge your Switch 2 console. Additional USB 2.0 ports allow connecting keyboards, mice, or other peripherals, expanding functionality and keeping your gaming setup organized.