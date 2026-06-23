It was revealed earlier this year that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds had failed to meet Sega's sales expectations and in the latest Sega Sammy financial report for June 2026, it has revisted the game's sales performance.

In a slide focused on the "Challenges in sales capabilities", it highlights Sonic's latest racing game alongside the recent revival of Shinobi, noting how both of these titles have fallen short of expectations in terms of sales results, despite "strong title evaluations".

It further identifies how there's a need to update the sales and marketing approach in response to the changes in the "internal and external" environments:

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Although these titles haven't lived up to Sega's hopes, the company is sticking with them. Just recently it announced a second year of support for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, confirming even more collaborations are on the way. And last week, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance was announced for the Switch 2, which will likely bolster this title's sales.

In Sega Sammy's financial update in February, the company mentioned how there was an objective to sell a further million copies of CrossWorlds over the next fiscal year, and aimed to sustain "long-term sales" with continued support of the title:

"We recently announced that worldwide cumulative sales have surpassed 1 million units. However, initial performance did not meet our expectations, and we are aiming to sell approximately another 1 million units within this fiscal year. We aim to sustain long-term sales by encouraging players to enjoy the game over time through the continued support of the title including ongoing release of additional downloadable content."

Looking ahead, Sega is currently revitalising various other legacy franchises such as Crazy Taxi and Virtua Fighter, with new titles in these series scheduled for 2027.