Although Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been cruising along at a steady pace for many months now, Sega is apparently eager for feedback.

It's released a new user survey this week, asking fans to help it improve the title. It's also noted at the beginning how these responses will be used to assist the game's development.

SEGA: "Thank you for playing Sonic Racing CrossWorlds. We're conducting a survey to help us improve the game. We'd love to hear from you!"

Apart from the usual questions such as age and your playing habits, it also asks questions about the modes you play in CrossWorlds, how long you've played, and even your World Match Rank. To answer these questions, you can either pick a response or type your own response.

At the end of the survey, there's also a section to leave "any other comments or feedback" about the title, and whatever else you may want to pass on to Sega. This survey is available until the end of June, so if you want to have your say about the game, fill out this form while you can.

This survey follows the recent announcement Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds would be getting a second year of content and updates. This will include Season Pass 2 and six new DLC packs starting with Godzilla and Evangelion.

Ahead of Sonic's birthday celebrations later this month, a physical copy of Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition has been spotted.