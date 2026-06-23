Well folks, it was one of the worst-kept secrets of 2026, and now it's official: Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition is out now on Switch 2.

The new version boasts improved visuals along with a host of additional content previously offered separately as DLC. This includes 'The Final Horizon' story campaign, 'Sonic's Birthday Bash' content update, digital art book and soundtrack, and more.

A retail edition is also available, but those keen to collect proper cartridges should know that this is another Game-Key Card release, so all of the data will need to be downloaded. To our knowledge, there is also no upgrade path available for current Switch owners.

"Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition is out now on Nintendo Switch 2! Journey across the Starfall Islands, now with improved graphics and performance, as you uncover the islands' secrets and save Sonic's friends. Enjoy all previously released content all in one place!"

We gave the Switch release of Sonic Frontiers a score of 4/10, stating "Traversal and combat annoyances plague the experience from start to finish, while structurally the game offers up very little variety, instead leaning on repetitive fetch quests that get exasperating after the first island".

We also criticised the presentation on Switch, so hopefully this new release on Switch 2 will at least fix this specific issue. We'll provide our full thoughts as soon as we can.