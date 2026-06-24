007 First Light has been available for nearly a month now, if you can believe it. Yet the Switch 2 port is still MIA with no release date in sight.

Despite this, Theuns Smit, Senior Licensing Producer over at IO Interactive, recently told Pocket Tactics that the Switch 2 release is still very much in the works, and that the team is "seeing really good progress".

Here's what he had to say:

"It's charging ahead, it's going great, we're seeing really good progress on the optimisation side of things, because that's basically what it's all about for us. We want to make sure that we give it its time in optimisation and performance, [so] that it reaches the quality that not only we desire, but that we feel our players deserve."

So that's promising, right? Previously, IO Interactive's CEO Hakan Abrak stated that the development team wants to "make sure it’s good as it can be" for Switch 2 players, presumably learning from the middling reception that Hitman: World of Assassination garnered when it launched alongside the Switch 2 last year.

So the wait continues, then. Hopefully we'll hear more soon, but we're admittedly concerned that 007 First Light might get a bit lost as we head towards an exceptionally busy second half of the year.