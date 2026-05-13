Capcom's latest financial release officially confirms that the Resident Evil series has now surpassed over 200 million units sold.

Starting with the original way back in 1996, Resident Evil has become one of the most recognisable franchises in gaming history. Thanks to string of excellent mainline entries and remakes, it's now more popular than ever.

The latest entry, Resident Evil Requiem, has sold 6.91 million units according to official figures, and this is likely to continue and comfortably surpass 10 million in the months and years ahead. Resident Evil 5 remains the best-selling entry in the series at over 19 million, with Resident Evil 2 Remake snapping at its heels at just over 18 million.

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That's not all, though. Capcom has also provided up-to-date lifetime sales for most of its properties, with Monster Hunter sitting at 127 million, Street Fighter at 59 million, Mega Man at 44 million, and so on.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl surrounding Capcom's future plans for the Resident Evil series. Remakes of RE0 and Code Veronica continue to gain traction, while it's said that yet another remake of the original is also in the works.