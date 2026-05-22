Although Sega recently cancelled its "Super Game", it reconfirmed its plans to revive multiple legacy franchises.

One of these series is Crazy Taxi, and following the initial announcement in 2023, it seems the company is now gearing up for a proper reveal. On social media today, Sega uploaded a five-second video showing a taxi sign lighting up.

Crazy Taxi's reboot, which is being developed with the help of Sega's Sapporo Studio, has been previously described as a "triple-A" game and one that will be a "massively multiplayer driving" experience.

In Sega Sammy's latest financial results presentation, Crazy Taxi was featured as part of the schedule for "Upcoming Plans". This also included other legacy franchise revivals for Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio and Streets of Rage, with the official title and release date of each project listed as 'TBD'.

Sega has already released a new entry in the Shinobi series on the Switch and other platforms. You can find out more about this game in our review.