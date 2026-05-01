Here's a cute little Nintendo Today! announcement we weren't expecting: a brand new LEGO Animal Crossing set featuring our favourite tanuki nephew duo, Timmy & Tommy.

Arriving on 1st August, Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out will cost $59.99 / £54.99 and features the pair fishing on a red bridge together. It's pretty adorable!

The set contains 513-pieces, including models for both of the boys (in their New Horizons attire), a balloon present, flowers, d buildable bridge, and a little disc on the water that shows just where that pesky fish is — going under the bridge, of course.

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When built, it'll be 7.5 in. (20 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep.

It's been a busy year for Nintendo LEGO sets already, with a range of 30th anniversary Pokémon sets, and a Luigi Mario Kart set. We also know we're finally getting a Mario minifigure in 2027.

Of course, there's also the range of LEGO furniture within Animal Crossing: New Horizons.