Resident Evil Requiem is quite unique in that it allows players to choose whether they experience the game in first or third-person.

In fact, you can experiment quite a bit with it, utilising different perspectives depending on whether you're playing as Leon Kennedy or Grace Ashcroft. According to developer Koshi Nakanishi in an interview with Denfaminico Gamer (thanks, VGC), players were pretty keen to play as Leon in third-person, but were a little more indecisive with Grace.

If you've played Requiem, you'll know that it recommends you play as Leon in third-person and Grace in first-person. However, Nakanishi states that about 90% of people play Leon's scenario in third-person mode, while only 60% of players experienced Grace's story in first-person, with 40% switching to third-person.

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It's likely that most people opted for third-person during Leon's segments because his appearances in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 also took the same approach. As for the 40% who switched Grace's perspective to third-person, it's possible that they just wanted some parity between the two scenarios. Well, either that or they were simply too scared to experience the horrors in first-person.

Nakanishi notes that players in Japan and other parts of Asia tend to prefer third-person games, while producer Masoto Kumazawa clarifies that the end results were largely in line with development expectations.

Still, very fascinating indeed!