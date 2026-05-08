eShop clones and rip-off games are still a problem in 2026, and we've spotted another particularly bizarre offender today on the digital storefront.

Now, the name should give everything away here: Dead Gears - Space of War. It's not even trying to hide anything here; just look at the logo and the font.

Coming to Switch on 29th May 2026, this is clearly a rip-off of Epic Games' seminal cover shooter series Gears of War and EA's classic sci-fi horror shooter Dead Space. Well, if either game were incredibly grey or devoid of personality.

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It's certainly leaning more on the former, though — without the signature cover mechanics, at least. Though, despite the key art's attempts to make a spacesuit-clad Marcus Fenix-like, the in-game character of Darius Vex looks anything but.

And as Vex, you're fighting for survival. Apparently you can "move through shadows" and fight more stealthily, or or use your arsenal of weapons to jump into "high-intensity encounters". Energy management is also apparently important, as you'll need it to erect shields or deflect attacks. You can upgrade your equipment, too.

It all sounds terribly generic, and it looks it too — some of the environments are trying to emulate the destroyed streets of Gears of War or the metallic, spaceship corridors of Dead Space. But you can see the low textures and fuzziness throughout.

Oh, and it seems like publisher Consann Real Estate (yes, that is their name) has a bit of a track record of releasing stuff like this.

In 2026 alone, the studio has launched Fall Buddies, a Fall Guys clone, and is about to drop Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator, which looks like a blend of Ace Combat and Flight Simulator.

So, yeah... make of that what you will.