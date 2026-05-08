Nintendo's latest financial report is in, and with that comes an updated look at the best-selling Switch and Switch 2 games so far.

Switch 2 hasn't had quite enough big hitters to muster up a 'top 10' of its own just yet, but the system is now sitting with a perfectly respectable 'top 5' of exclusives that have surpassed one million sales. Mario Kart World leads things (naturally) as it creeps towards 15 million copies sold, followed by Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The only newbie this time is Pokémon Pokopia, which sold 2.41 million units as of 31st March 2026 — though its sales numbers five weeks from launch are up over 4 million, so expect to see that jump up with the next report.

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Things remain in the exact same order as they were at last count for the Switch 1 software. Nobody's going to catch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at this point, but we're cheering on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its quest to hit the big 50 mil — maybe next time, eh?

Let's take a look at the full line-ups:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch 2