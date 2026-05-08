Pokémon Pokopia
Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo's latest financial report is in, and with that comes an updated look at the best-selling Switch and Switch 2 games so far.

Switch 2 hasn't had quite enough big hitters to muster up a 'top 10' of its own just yet, but the system is now sitting with a perfectly respectable 'top 5' of exclusives that have surpassed one million sales. Mario Kart World leads things (naturally) as it creeps towards 15 million copies sold, followed by Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The only newbie this time is Pokémon Pokopia, which sold 2.41 million units as of 31st March 2026 — though its sales numbers five weeks from launch are up over 4 million, so expect to see that jump up with the next report.

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Things remain in the exact same order as they were at last count for the Switch 1 software. Nobody's going to catch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at this point, but we're cheering on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its quest to hit the big 50 mil — maybe next time, eh?

Let's take a look at the full line-ups:

Nintendo Switch

Title Q3 26 (millions) Q4 26 (millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 70.59 71.08
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 49.32 49.91
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
 37.44
 37.76
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 33.64
 33.84
Super Mario Odyssey
 30.27
 30.50
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
 28.08
 28.28
Pokémon Sword and Shield
 27.08
 27.16
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 22.40
 22.56
Super Mario Party
 21.28
 21.32
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
 18.80

18.96

Nintendo Switch 2

Title
 Q3 26 (millions)
 Q4 26 (millions)
Mario Kart World
 14.03 14.70
Donkey Kong Bananza
 4.25 4.52
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 3.89 3.94
Pokémon Pokopia N/A 2.41
Kirby Air Riders 1.76 1.87

Did you pick up any of the best-selling Switch (2) titles in the last quarter? Are you surprised by any of the numbers? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.co.jp]