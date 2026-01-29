The video game company Comcept, originally founded by Keiji Inafune in December 2010, has been "officially dissolved by a shareholders' resolution" earlier this month on 13th January 2026.

A notice was published about this today in Japan's government gazette Kanpo (thanks for the heads up, Gematsu).

If you're a tad confused based on previous reports and updates, Gematsu's creator and editor Sal Romano has provided a bit more context about what exactly has taken place here (via ResetEra):

LEVEL-5 never actually acquired Comcept. Early reports of the LEVEL5 comcept establishment came from Japanese blogs reporting on it from Weekly Famitsu, and mentioned comcept becoming a subsidiary of LEVEL-5, but this was actually a misunderstanding.

The official announcement later posted here --- https://www.level5.co.jp/news/20170615_02/ --- only mentions that a new company called LEVEL5 comcept was established, and that it is a fully owned subsidiary of LEVEL-5. It still refers to Inafune is comcept's CEO, as well as a co-CEO of LEVEL5 comcept with Akihiro Hino. It even mentions that titles currently in development by comcept at the time would continue to be managed by comcept (and not LEVEL5 comcept). It's mentioned in the article, but LEVEL5 comcept was already dissolved and taken over by the newer LEVEL-5 Osaka Office following Inafune's departure from LEVEL-5 in mid-2024. This is the studio that made FANTASY LIFE i. However, comcept as a separate company still existed. Until now that is.

Comcept made headlines over the years for its troubled release Mighty No. 9, which originally started life as a Kickstarter project. Before founding his studio and his eventual "departure from Level-5 in mid-2024", Inafune worked at Capcom on Mega Man, Onimusha and multiple other well-known video game series.

Apart from Mighty No. 9, the studio helped out with games such as Soul Sacrifice and ReCore. As for Level-5's Osaka office, it most recently worked on Fantasy Life i and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.