Nintendo has released its latest financial report for the first three months of FY2027, confirming that the Switch 2 has now sold a total of 23.68 million units as of 30th June 2026 (surpassing GameCube at 21.74 million).

3.82 million Switch 2 consoles were shifted during the first quarter, representing a decrease of 34.4% year-on-year. While that might sound alarming, Nintendo stresses that the adoption rate is still significantly outpacing the original Switch. The decrease itself, meanwhile, can be attributed to the high launch sales in 2025 and the subsequent price increase that took effect in Japan earlier this year.

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"First-quarter sales for Nintendo Switch 2 did not reach the level seen in the same quarter of last fiscal year, which was when the console launched. However, for a hardware system in its second year, sales compare favorably to the adoption trajectory of Nintendo Switch. In the Japanese market, where a price revision took effect on May 25, hardware sell-through has also remained solid."

A price increase is also due to take effect in the west on 1st September 2026, so it'll be interesting to see how this affects the momentum of sales going forward. Nintendo continues to stress the importance of a strong cadence of new software releases, stating "We believe that releasing new titles at regular intervals is crucial for building a foundation on which to expand our hardware installed base".

Speaking of software, Nintendo sold a total of 9.46 million units for the Switch 2 during the quarter, representing an increase of 9.2% year-on-year. It highlighted Pokémon Pokopia as a big winner, with the game shifting 1.27 million units during the quarter.

As for the Switch 1, the console sold a total of 0.66 million units during the quarter; a decrease of 31.8% year-on-year. Software sales totalled 33.81 million, showcasing just how important it is to maintain a relationship with Switch 1 owners. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream sold 7.94 million units during the quarter, while total sales as of 5th August 2026 has exceeded 8 million. Total lifetime sales of the console now sit at 156.59 million.

Nintendo's forecast for the remainder of the year is unchanged, with the company expecting to sell a total of 16.5 million Switch 2 units and 60 million software units. Nintendo expects to sell 2 million Switch 1 consoles and 105 million software units.