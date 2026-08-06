Pokopia
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's latest financial report is out, which means it's time for an updated look at the best-selling Switch 1 and 2 games so far.

Starting with the Switch 1, the order in the list remains unchanged from the previous quarter, and really, pretty much all of the entries have clocked up another couple 100 thousand units each, so there's not a great deal to highlight here.

As for Switch 2, Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV has entered the chart at 1.15 million units sold. Meanwhile, Pokémon Pokopia enjoyed the largest increase in sales to land at 3.68 million.

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It just goes to show that with the addition of Super Mario Party, Metroid Prime 4 clearly hasn't sold enough on the Switch 2 to make the cut. Dear, dear...

So let's take a look at the current sales, with last quarter's figures included for comparison:

Nintendo Switch

Game Q4 26 (millions Q1 27 (Millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 71.08 71.53
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 49.91 50.29
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 37.76 38.14
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 33.84 34.06
Super Mario Odyssey 30.50 30.80
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 28.28
 28.46
Pokémon Sword and Shield
 27.16
 27.26
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 22.56
 22.71
Super Mario Party
 21.32
 21.36
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
 18.96

19.10

Nintendo Switch 2

Game Q4 26 (millions) Q1 27 (millions)
Mario Kart World
 14.70 15.39
Donkey Kong Bananza
 4.52 4.78
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 3.94 3.99
Pokémon Pokopia 2.41 3.68
Kirby Air Riders 1.87 1.90
Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition N/A 1.15

Did you pick up any of these titles during the months of April, May, and June this year? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.

[source nintendo.co.jp]