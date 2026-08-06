Nintendo's latest financial report is out, which means it's time for an updated look at the best-selling Switch 1 and 2 games so far.
Starting with the Switch 1, the order in the list remains unchanged from the previous quarter, and really, pretty much all of the entries have clocked up another couple 100 thousand units each, so there's not a great deal to highlight here.
As for Switch 2, Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV has entered the chart at 1.15 million units sold. Meanwhile, Pokémon Pokopia enjoyed the largest increase in sales to land at 3.68 million.
It just goes to show that with the addition of Super Mario Party, Metroid Prime 4 clearly hasn't sold enough on the Switch 2 to make the cut. Dear, dear...
So let's take a look at the current sales, with last quarter's figures included for comparison:
Nintendo Switch
|Game
|Q4 26 (millions
|Q1 27 (Millions)
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|71.08
|71.53
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|49.91
|50.29
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|37.76
|38.14
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|33.84
|34.06
|Super Mario Odyssey
|30.50
|30.80
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|28.28
|28.46
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|27.16
|27.26
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|22.56
|22.71
|Super Mario Party
|21.32
|21.36
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|18.96
|
19.10
Nintendo Switch 2
|Game
|Q4 26 (millions)
|Q1 27 (millions)
|Mario Kart World
|14.70
|15.39
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|4.52
|4.78
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|3.94
|3.99
|Pokémon Pokopia
|2.41
|3.68
|Kirby Air Riders
|1.87
|1.90
|Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|N/A
|1.15