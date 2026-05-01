The release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Switch 2 has us here at Nintendo Life Towers cracking out our 4K discs for a cheeky rewatch. A little righteous swashbuckling and fantastical archaeology in these troubled times is just what the doctor ordered.

However, there's another treasure-hunting game that caught our eye recently, one that's seeking some of Indy's fortune and glory: namely, Fortune & Glory, a brand-new GBC platformer that's currently live on Kickstarter after smashing its goal on the first day.

Coming from indie dev Matthew Loffhagen, it's actually another Disney character of Scottish heritage that this homebrew title is channelling: Scrooge McDuck - or more specifically, Scrooge's NES platformers and the wider 8-bit Capcom oeuvre under the Disney banner (as spotlighted recently in Digital Eclipse's excellent — and long overdue on Switch — Disney Afternoon Collection).

Honestly, the Indy reference and the namecheck for quality Saturday morning tie-ins like Chip 'n Dale and DuckTales was enough to pique our interest, but there seems to be plenty of heart and soul that's gone into this GBStudio project.

You control one of the titular rodents as you explore Gatopolis — the City of Cats — in search of (in the best tradition) some sacred MacGuffin or other. Ancient cities? Check. Booby traps? Obvs. Minecarts? Natch. Snakes? Probably. Rats? Er, they're mice, no? Mind-scarring melting faces or heart removal scenes? Probably not.

The game picked up second place in the Game Boy Competition 2025 jam, and you can check out the Kickstarter trailer at the top of the page for a better idea of how this little platformer moves and sounds. Here's a little flavour from Loffhagen's Kickstarter page:

"I've long wanted to make my own tribute to these games, and finally last year I fulfilled this dream by entering Fortune & Glory in the GB Compo '25 game jam. To my surprise, the game won 2nd place in the jam's games category, as well as scoring highest among the judges for art. "Emboldened, I took my initial game and expanded it significantly, quadrupling its size and adding an additional playable character as well as detailed cutscenes tying the whole adventure together with a story inspired by Disney classics - with a healthy amount of Indiana Jones and The Mummy (1998) in there for good measure! After all, these films were inspired by Disney comics to start with, so it all felt very thematic!"

There's still more than 20 days to go on the Kickstarter at the time of writing, so if a physical copy of this sounds appealing (plus a variety of add-ons if they float your boat), head over there and take a gander.

Still not sure? There's a demo on itch.io that you can download or even just play in your browser.

Let us know below if this is pressing your nostalgia button.