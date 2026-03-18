Update #2 [ ]: Ubisoft has announced Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains will now release for all platforms on 30th June 2026 instead of earlier in the month. Here's the official message about this:

Ubisoft: Monopoly Star Wars Heroes vs Villains will now launch on June 30th. Thanks for your patience. We cannot wait to share it with you.

If we hear any other updates, we'll let you know. You can find out more about this title in the story below:

Update #1 [ ]:

Ahead of Star Wars Day next month, Ubisoft has now shared a world premiere trailer and gameplay trailer of Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.

Once again, this game is arriving on the Switch 1 and 2 on 11th June 2026 . Here's a bit about the Heroes vs. Villains gameplay trailer from the PR: