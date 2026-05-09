Earlier this week, a story surfaced about Switch 2 users accessing YouTube via the free-to-play title Super Animal Royale.

Players reported opening a web browser within the game, and from there, they were able to visit the global video-sharing platform.

Now, in an update, it seems this trick no longer works. We had a look ourselves and were also presented with Error Code: 2800-1230 when trying to access YouTube via the in-game news feed:

Error Code: 2800-1230 - "The page could not be displayed due to an error."

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There has been no official comment about access being cut off, but if we hear any updates from Nintendo, or the developer or publisher of this title, we'll let you know.

YouTube has said it intends to offer its app on the Switch 2 "soon" on multiple occasions, and issued a reminder about this earlier this week on social media:

Team YouTube: "While YouTube is still unavailable on the Nintendo Switch 2, we're hoping to be offering it soon."

So, for now, it seems we're back to waiting for the YouTube app to get an official release on the Switch 2.