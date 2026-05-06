If you regularly used the YouTube app on your Switch 1, then you might have noticed that no such option exists on Switch 2. Yep, for the best part of a year, Switch 2 has been YouTube-less.
While we wait for Google to introduce another official application for the console, some dedicated fans have taken it into their own hands to find a workaround, and what do you know, they have managed to do exactly that.
As shared on the r/NintendoSwitch2 Reddit forum yesterday by user JampyL, there is a way for you to watch YouTube on your Switch 2, though it's a rather inelegant solution and it comes with so many cutbacks that it's tough to recommend.
The key to getting into YouTube on Switch 2 is via a web browser, and the way to get into said browser (at least, the way that most people in the aforementioned Reddit thread recommended) is through the free-to-play game Super Animal Royale (yes, really).
From the Super Animal Royale main menu, there's a news block in the top right corner, one segment of which houses a playback icon in the middle. Pressing this icon will open a separate browser. Scrolling down that news page reveals a link to watch the game news on YouTube, and pressing it will, you guessed it, open the site for your perusal. Simple, right?
Okay, so YouTube is there, but it isn't pretty. The site itself isn't all that functional, and it will likely take you a good few reloads to get past the cookie options and allow the damn thing to load, but with some patience, you can search for and watch videos... in glorious 360p. Yeah, the resolution can't go any higher than that. Oh, and you can't sign in either.
A severely compromised experience, then. If you want to see how it looks in action, we've added a video from our good friends over at Good Vibes Gaming below.
Honestly, it's a tough one to recommend at the moment, but hey, if you really, really wanted to catch up Alex and Mai's latest shenanigans (at a naff resolution, with several reloads) then there it is.
Will you be checking out this YouTube workaround on Switch 2, or are you content to wait for an official app? Let us know in the comments.
[source reddit.com]
Comments 6
It's so funny that this is possible in the first place - that said, I really hope YouTube properly comes also to Switch 2 sooner rather than later for those interested in it (haven't ever used it on Switch myself, but now I could use it to watch Pokémon Presents etc. on stream and regardless, I know others already regularly use it)!
What a workaround. I don't mind YouTube not being part of the Switch 2 software line-up. I use my Switch 2 as a dedicated gaming machine, which it really is meant to be. But I hope it comes for those who really want to have YouTube available on it!
You can also access the entire unrestricted internet with the DNS method. Not sure why this isn't talked about so much more over dated workarounds like this that can load YouTube but then block out external websites accessed through stuff like description links.
"Switchbru" is the place you're looking for the DNS method btw.
Thats pretty funny, if im being honest. It feels like that could affect the game's rating though. If you can watch YouTube videos, does that mean other, more provocative video sites work?
I remember I found a way to access the Nintendo website through the Mario Odyssey snapshot competition news stories. I think this was before YouTube launched so it was pretty weird to watch trailers for random old games on the Switch! Unfortunately I forgot to bookmark the news stories and I’m pretty sure they’ve been deleted now.
You can also play Doom through Super Animal Royale.
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