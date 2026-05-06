If you regularly used the YouTube app on your Switch 1, then you might have noticed that no such option exists on Switch 2. Yep, for the best part of a year, Switch 2 has been YouTube-less.

While we wait for Google to introduce another official application for the console, some dedicated fans have taken it into their own hands to find a workaround, and what do you know, they have managed to do exactly that.

As shared on the r/NintendoSwitch2 Reddit forum yesterday by user JampyL, there is a way for you to watch YouTube on your Switch 2, though it's a rather inelegant solution and it comes with so many cutbacks that it's tough to recommend.

The key to getting into YouTube on Switch 2 is via a web browser, and the way to get into said browser (at least, the way that most people in the aforementioned Reddit thread recommended) is through the free-to-play game Super Animal Royale (yes, really).

From the Super Animal Royale main menu, there's a news block in the top right corner, one segment of which houses a playback icon in the middle. Pressing this icon will open a separate browser. Scrolling down that news page reveals a link to watch the game news on YouTube, and pressing it will, you guessed it, open the site for your perusal. Simple, right?

Okay, so YouTube is there, but it isn't pretty. The site itself isn't all that functional, and it will likely take you a good few reloads to get past the cookie options and allow the damn thing to load, but with some patience, you can search for and watch videos... in glorious 360p. Yeah, the resolution can't go any higher than that. Oh, and you can't sign in either.

A severely compromised experience, then. If you want to see how it looks in action, we've added a video from our good friends over at Good Vibes Gaming below.

Honestly, it's a tough one to recommend at the moment, but hey, if you really, really wanted to catch up Alex and Mai's latest shenanigans (at a naff resolution, with several reloads) then there it is.

Will you be checking out this YouTube workaround on Switch 2, or are you content to wait for an official app? Let us know in the comments.