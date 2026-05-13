Natsume has revealed that Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea will be launching at the perfect time to get harvesting.

The next Harvest Moon game is coming to both Switch 1 & 2 on 24th September 2026. Pre-orders are open now on Natsume's official website, with the Switch 2 version costing a $59.99, $10 more than the Switch 1 release.

Regardless of which platform you go for, if you pre-order now, you'll get the most important thing: a wolf plush. Every farmer needs a magical wolf, right?

Announced back in March, Echoes of Teradea is the very first Switch 2 release for Natsume's Harvest Moon series, and it's going big: featuring an open-world, improved visuals, hidden secrets, and more, this is the biggest game in the series from Natsume yet.

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Here's a detailed rundown on what to expect from the game from the developer:

Farm, explore, and discover! Embark on an unforgettable journey in the enchanting world of Teradea, where peaceful farm life meets thrilling adventure! Raised in the quiet comfort of Bloomfield Village, your life is about to change forever. A mysterious mist creeps from the Forest of Echoes, wild beasts roam under the cover of night, and strange disasters threaten villages across the land Explore a vast, living landscape filled with hidden caves, remote islands, and lively towns. Build your farm, forge friendships, and even find love as you shape your destiny in Teradea. Travel alongside your animals—each with special abilities that help you leap across terrain, break through obstacles, and uncover valuable treasures. Along the way, you’ll meet unforgettable allies like the Harvest Goddess and ingenious inventor Doc Jr., befriend powerful Guardian Spirits, and take on the mysteries behind earthquakes, violent storms, and a looming darkness that threatens everything you know. Massive Open World Exploration

Teradea is a sprawling world packed with diverse regions—from peaceful villages to lush wilderness. Explore maze-like caves filled with ore and gems, uncover nautical charts to reach remote islands, and discover rare collectibles and animals not found anywhere else.

Romance & Relationships

Meet and build relationships with 10 unique characters—5 bachelors and 5 bachelorettes. Form deep bonds, experience heartwarming events, and choose your perfect partner to build a life together. Animal Companion System

Travel with a variety of animals, each offering unique abilities that go beyond simple companionship. Use them to reach hidden areas, destroy obstacles like rocks and fallen trees, and uncover secrets scattered across Teradea. Your companions are essential for both exploration and adventure! Campsites & Travel System

The world is too large to explore in a single day! Set up at campsites to rest, recover stamina, and cook meals by the fire. Meet traveling merchants who offer exclusive items you won’t find anywhere else. Expanded Player Movement

Jump, climb ladders, and scale vines to reach previously inaccessible areas. Combine your movement skills with your animal companions to fully explore every corner of the world. Power Statue Mini-Challenges

Discover glowing Power Statues hidden throughout the world, each offering quick challenges or puzzles. Free dormant Power Wisps to earn Power Wisp Fruits, then trade them at the Forest Goddess Statue to boost stamina and unlock useful abilities.

If you're thinking it hasn't even been a year since the last Harvest Moon game, well, you're right! Home Sweet Home launched on Switch 1 in October last year, though that game is actually an enhanced port of a mobile release. Reviews were... not great, to say the least, with Siliconera giving it a 4/10, for example.

So, hopefully, this cross-gen release will be a fresh new start for Harvest Moon.