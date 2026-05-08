The new Star Fox game for Switch 2 has many Nintendo fans incredibly excited, and following the announcement this week, there's been some discussion within the Nintendo community about who might be voicing the characters in this modernised take on the N64 classic.

Nintendo hasn't officially revealed the voice cast for the Switch 2 release yet, but fans are already making guesses.

Joe Zieja, who voiced Fox in the animated short Star Fox Zero - The Battle Begins and is also known for his role as Claude in the Switch release Fire Emblem: Three Houses, has been asked if it's him on social media, and while he appreciates the love, he's now made it clear to fans that it's not his voice they're hearing in the new game.

Here's what he had to say about this, which also comes attached with a lovely message to Fox and the team at Nintendo:

Joe Zieja: I truly appreciate all the love, but that is not my voice. I was as surprised as you that the game was even being made. As voice actors, we don't own our roles. Those characters belong to the world, and I'm so honored to have been part of Star Fox history at all. As fans, we should all be very excited that after over a ten year break, we have Star Fox back in our lives. When the game comes out in June, it is going to bring joy and nostalgia to old fans, and bring new ones into a wonderful community. That makes me happy. My most heartfelt congratulations go out to the Nintendo team that likely worked tirelessly to bring Star Fox back to life and the new cast that will bring fresh, vivid perspectives to characters that we all know, love, and cherish. Let's rock and roll.

Although Zieja was involved in the animation for Star Fox Zero, Fox's voice in the Wii U game was done by Mike West, who also voiced the character in the 3DS outing and the original 1997 Nintendo 64 entry.

As for the voice cast in the new Star Fox game for Switch 2, Nintendo will likely remain tight-lipped about this, and we may just have to wait until the credits roll and embargoes lift. Fox McCloud most recently appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and was voiced by Glen Powell.

In recent years, Nintendo has recast multiple voice actor roles for characters such as Mario and Princess Peach.