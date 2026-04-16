Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors — yes, that really is the full title — is coming to Switch next week. And, before today, we only knew about a Switch 1 version.

However, browsing the eShop today, we spotted a listing for a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, priced at £9.99 / $9.99, the same price as the native Switch version.

There aren't any details on what the Switch 2 version will bring, but we have to assume higher frame rates, right? We also don't know whether this will be a free upgrade, just in case you only have a Switch 1 right now and decide to upgrade later, or if you can transfer your save data between the two releases.

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We've reached out to Poncle to confirm this, as there's no official news out there. But it seems like, come 21st April, we'll have a decision on whether to lose dozens of hours on Switch 1 or Switch 2.

In case you missed this one, Vampire Crawlers is indeed a spin-off of Vampire Survivors and, instead of simply being a bullet heaven roguelike, Crawlers is a dungeon-crawling blobber complete with deckbuilding and (of course) roguelike elements.

We're sure it's as madcap as the original, and we can't wait to find out what it's like next week.

Are you getting Vampire Crawlers next week? Will you grab it for Switch 2 or the original Switch? Let us know in the comments.