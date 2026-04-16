Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors — yes, that really is the full title — is coming to Switch next week. And, before today, we only knew about a Switch 1 version.
However, browsing the eShop today, we spotted a listing for a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, priced at £9.99 / $9.99, the same price as the native Switch version.
There aren't any details on what the Switch 2 version will bring, but we have to assume higher frame rates, right? We also don't know whether this will be a free upgrade, just in case you only have a Switch 1 right now and decide to upgrade later, or if you can transfer your save data between the two releases.
We've reached out to Poncle to confirm this, as there's no official news out there. But it seems like, come 21st April, we'll have a decision on whether to lose dozens of hours on Switch 1 or Switch 2.
In case you missed this one, Vampire Crawlers is indeed a spin-off of Vampire Survivors and, instead of simply being a bullet heaven roguelike, Crawlers is a dungeon-crawling blobber complete with deckbuilding and (of course) roguelike elements.
We're sure it's as madcap as the original, and we can't wait to find out what it's like next week.
Are you getting Vampire Crawlers next week? Will you grab it for Switch 2 or the original Switch? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 9
Speaking of browsing the eshop and spotting something. Surprised you guys haven't reported on this yet? Been out for a couple of weeks
https://www.sandisk.com/en-gb/products/memory-cards/microsd-cards/sandisk-microsd-express-card-for-nintendo-switch-2?sku=SDSQXFN-512G-GR6ZN
@Scapetti that’s overly expensive. For that price you can get one with double of that capacity.
I am hoping there will also be a Switch 2 upgrade for Vampire Survivors. It could use a bit more power for when stuff gets really crazy.
@TKundNobody yes, but it's officially licensed
@TKundNobody Unfortunately at current prices you can't.
The 1TBs are over £200 at most places right now. Sigh.
But I do agree this version of the card seems mighty expensive.
Wasn't meant to start the discussion here... sorry guys. Hope this game is good!
@Scapetti They are changing a premium for a Switch 2 logo and Fire Flower that you will rarely see. Not worth it in my opinion.
Lived survivors but for some reason not too excited about this one.
Also what’s with all these damn 5000 character game titles these days is driving me bonkers!
I played the demo on Steam, no idea why they left Switch 2 out when they announced the game, but glad we're getting that version anyways.
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