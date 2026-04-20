Bandai Namco has announced that the A24 movie adaptation Elden Ring will release on 3rd March 2028. It will also be filmed for IMAX, so expect some sweeping landscape shots to feature throughout.

This means that, yes, we've received a firm release date for the Alex Garland-directed movie before the upcoming Switch 2 port of the original game. What the heck is going on..? Regardless, full production is set to commence in Spring 2026 (so basically any day now), and the full cast has also been confirmed:

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- Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper)

- Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington)

- Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War)

- Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag)

- Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

- Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina)

- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

- Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms)

- Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

- John Hodgkinson

- Jefferson Hall

- Emma Laird

- Peter Serafinowicz

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is still expected to launch on the Switch 2 in 2026, though it's now been over a year since the debut trailer was showcased during the Switch 2 Direct in April 2025. It's since been playable at numerous gaming events, but Bandai Namco has refrained from providing a firm release date.

Pre-orders for the game opened up on Amazon, indicating that the Game-Key Card release will be priced at $79.99.