Toei Company, the Japanese juggernaut known primarily for its work in the film and television industry, has announced the establishment of a new gaming publishing brand: Toei Games.

Originally founded in 1951, Toei Company describes the establishment as a "new challenge" and aims to release games first on Steam before expanding into consoles like the Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Its first game will be announced later this month on 24th April, but don't expect any familiarity with the title; Toei Company confirms that its initial line-up will not be based on existing IP, but will instead be entirely new, original games from creators in Japan and around the world.

An official website is now live, but is understandably quite bare at the moment.

Toei Company is also the majority shareholder in Toei Animation, which has produced significant franchises such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and more.

So we'll keep an eye out for whatever this new game is on the 24th. Like we said, it's unlikely to be confirmed for Switch / Switch 2 immediately, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a release later down the line.