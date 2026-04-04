Nintendo is celebrating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in all sorts of ways, and as part of this, a new event has now officially gone live in its free-to-download mobile runner, Super Mario Run.

This event will take place from now until 29th May 2026. When you complete missions in the game during this event, you'll unlock statues of Mario and the other characters that appear in the new movie. You can then decorate your kingdom with them.

Here are the mission requirements (via Nintendo's official website):

An Adventure in a New Galaxy Missions

Complete three missions: Mario Statue

Complete six missions: Luigi Statue

Complete nine missions: Yoshi Statue

Stars Fall Upon the Mushroom Kingdom Missions

Complete three missions: Coins x 500

Complete six missions: Toad Statue

Complete nine missions: Peach Statue

Father and Son Retaliate Missions

Complete three missions: Rally Tickets x 15

Complete six missions: Bowser Jr. Statue

Complete nine missions: Bowser Statue

Nintendo also notes how there's currently a sale on Super Mrio Run until 28th May 2026, allowing you to unlock all of the game's modes for a lower price than usual.

This Mario Run update follows on from a recent crossover event for Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park. If you want to find out more about Mario Run, check out our review here on Nintendo Life.