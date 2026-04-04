The Super Mario Galaxy Movie goes beyond the cinema with merchandise and much more. Now, to add to the new movie's launch, Monopoly is back with a new Galaxy-themed board.

This new edition of Monopoly is priced at $24.99 (or your regional equivalent) and will allow you to visit the many locations from Mario's new movie. It follows on from a Monopoly set for the original Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023.

The Monopoly tokens in this new set are based on items such as Mario and Luigi's caps & Peach's Parasol. Along with this are the usual set of cards and counters required to play the game. Bowser Jr. is also part of the experience, so watch out! Here's a description along with the items included in this set:

Travel through the Gateway Galaxy and into the world of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! In the Monopoly: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Edition game, players buy up locations from the film as they traverse the galaxy and collect Lumas along the way. But watch out for Bowser Jr.! If he passes a player on their journey, it’s battle time! Earn coins by collecting Lumas, collecting rent from other players, and more. The player with the most coins at the end of the game wins! This fun family board game for kids and adults is an engaging indoor game for game nights, after school, and vacations. It's a great gift for everyone!" What's in the box: Gameboard, 6 Plastic Tokens, 1 Cardboard Bowser Jr. Token with Plastic Stand, 16 Location Cards, 16 Chance Cards, 16 Bowser Jr.’s Rage Cards, 10 Cardboard Lumas, 2 Dice (1 Black Die, 1 Red Die), 104 Cardboard Coins, and Game Guide.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Monopoly set is available now in stores and online on websites such as Amazon. It's also previously released sets based on series such as Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda.

If you want to find out more about the new Mario movie, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life: