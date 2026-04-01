If you've been wondering when Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be getting connectivity with the storage and trading cloud service app Pokémon Home, we've got some news.

The Pokémon Company has officially announced Home on Switch and mobile devices will undergo maintenance at 9:00am JST on 2nd April 2026, adding support for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Once the update has gone live, trainers will need to update their software to Version 4.0.0 to access the latest version of Home. Of course, there will be some restrictions in place when it comes to transfers:

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Pokémon cannot be transferred from Pokémon Legends: Z-A to previous titles in the Pokémon video game series.​

If you transfer a Pokémon from a previous title to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you will no longer be able to transfer it to previous video games in the Pokémon series.

The Pokémon you’ll be able to transfer to each game via Pokémon HOME are limited to Pokémon that can appear in those games. Please look forward to finding out which Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Legends: Z-A!

Pokémon Home connectivity has also been confirmed for the new "free-to-start" title Pokémon Champions, which is arriving on the Switch next week.