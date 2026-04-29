Brace Yourself Games is celebrating Crypt of the NecroDancer's 11-year anniversary in 2026, and to mark the occasion, the studio has released a new crossover DLC pack for us all to dig into.

Yep, as if the headline and lead image weren't enough of a giveaway, Mr. Indie himself, Shovel Knight, is joining the rhythm action game as a new playable character. We actually heard about this one towards the end of last year, but surprise! The DLC is now available on the eShop for a mere £1.69 / $1.99, and it looks like a match made in heaven.

In new Crypt form, Shovel Knight can use his iconic 'drop' move to bounce to the beat between enemies and spring off walls to keep the rhythm going, all accompanied by a boatload of Jake Kaufman's original SK tunes.

Here's a brief rundown of the DLC's key features and a handful of screenshots so you can see it in action:

- Play as Shovel Knight — attack with Shovel Knight's signature Shovel Drop move, leaping from enemy to enemy and even walls

- Move in all 8 directions

- No need for weapons: use stronger shovels to boost your power

- Create shortcuts to deeper floors by building Shovel Drop combos

- Dig up Treasure Piles for glorious loot

Shovel Knight crossed into Brace Yourself Games' musical follow-up, Rift of the NecroDancer, earlier this year with a 'Music Pack' of his own. With Mina the Hollower finally going gold, we wonder whether Yacht Club will be getting back to Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX now — that 2024 reveal suddenly feels like an awfully long time ago...