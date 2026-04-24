Yacht Club Games has been pretty tight-lipped about its upcoming Game Boy-inspired, Zelda-style adventure Mina the Hollower, which is due to launch in spring 2026.

But the developer has revealed today that the game has finally gone Gold. So while we're approaching the end of that spring 2026 window, it sounds like we'll be getting a date very soon.

We would assume May, of course, but don't be surprised if it slips past that spring window, as Yacht Club Games has just "begun the submissions process with our first-party partners."

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Still, we're eagerly anticipating to play this long-awaited follow-up to Shovel Knight, one of the best retro-inspired games we've ever played.

Mina the Hollower has officially gone GOLD! The game is complete and has begun the submissions process with our first-party partners. We’ll know the final release date soon and as soon as we can share it, you’ll know it. Thank you for sticking with us. We can’t wait for you to play! — Yacht Club Games (@yachtclubgames.bsky.social) 2026-04-24T18:28:30.447Z

The beautiful pixel art action adventure is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2, with the latter supporting 120fps gameplay,, and last year, we got a limited-time demo on both consoles, which gave us a sweet early taste of the game.

The full release isn't far away, then. And we hope for the best, as Yacht Club revealed that this game could be a "make-or-break" situation for the team late last year.