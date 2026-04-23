A couple of weeks ago, The Pokémon Company announced that it was working on a bug-squashing update to fix up Pokémon Champions' launch state. Well, surprise! Said patch is now live.

The ver. 1.0.3 update launched on Switch yesterday, fixing a handful of issues that were immediately pointed out at Champions' launch — though nothing as major as the lacklustre roster or Held Item options, sorry! Many of these fixes were outlined in TPC's initial message at launch (Leech Seed's incorrect description, tutorial Pokémon's wrong gender, etc.), though there are a couple of newbies thrown in too.

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support site, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Pokémon Champions Ver. 1.0.3 (22nd April 2026)

The following issues have been fixed:

The explanation for Leech Seed is incorrect.

The gender listed for certain Pokémon in the tutorial is listed incorrectly.

The player is unable to select a move when they move the cursor over Mega Evolution while viewing move details and then press the B Button.

The Unnerve ability doesn’t work on Pokémon with certain abilities, and they are able to eat Berries.

The changes in speed caused by held items are not reflected in the order in which abilities activate.

Certain other issues related to networking and visual appearance during battles.

It's a step in the right direction for a game which, at launch, was in a pretty sorry state. "The convoluted monetisation, disappointing performance, and inexplicable bugs make this another lacklustre Pokémon experience to add to the pile," we said in our review. Let's hope TPC has some more fixes down the line, eh?