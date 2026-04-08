If you enjoyed exterminating spiders in the original Kill It With Fire on Switch, you'll be pleased to hear Kill It With Fire 2 is on the way to the system next month.

This title is described as the "ultimate co-op spider-hunting experience" and will launch for Nintendo's hybrid platform on 7th May 2026. It will be priced at $19.99, and you can wishlist it right now on Nintendo's official store page.

It's also noted on Nintendo's website how the game is supported on the Switch 2, with the game behaviour "consistent" with the Switch version. Here's the full description from Nintendo's webpage, along with a trailer: