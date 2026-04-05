In February, Wright Flyer Studios announced the turn-based RPG Another Eden Begins would be coming to Switch 1 & 2.
Alongside a new trailer today, the developer and publisher has now confirmed this time-travelling adventure will be launching for both platforms on 17th September 2026. The new and rather lengthy video on display showcases the playable characters, chain skills and much more!
Cross the boundaries of the cosmos as Aldo, on a quest to save his sister Feinne from the clutches of evil. Cross timeless paths, forging deep connections with over 18 memorable companions. Complete ally quests to deepen your relationships and unlock special kinship quests.
The epic narrative features full English voiceover in the main story from the returning ensemble of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space (available on mobile & Steam), the multiverse time-travelling JRPG that has brought timeless tales and epic battles to millions of players since 2017.
Strategically command a party built around character roles and synergies to confront formidable creatures in fast-paced turn-based battles. Activate Another Force to unleash a slew of devastating attacks and turn the tide of battle.
Be it the past, present or future, expect endless possibilities with the New Game+ mode. With your existing experience, progression, and gear in tow, prepare to cross time once again with a mysterious new character in search of ten new and unforgettable endings.
As mentioned in our announcement post, this title has been brought to life by the acclaimed director and writer Masato Kato (known for his work on Chrono Trigger, Xenogears and Chrono Cross), and the music is composed by the renowned game composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenogears, Chrono Cross).
"Masato Kato, the creator of numerous RPG classics, presents an epic adventure spanning the past, present, and future! The main story is a richly woven tale with full voice acting, accompanied by a main theme song composed by Yasunori Mitsuda and music incorporating traditional folk instruments and an orchestra by Procyon Studios! Strategic command battles rely on building parties around characters' roles and synergies to unleash additional skills! Use the power of Another Force to execute devastating attacks and edge closer to victory! After completing the main story, another adventure awaits with New Game+! All of the characters retain their strength for this new journey as actions and choices determine which of over 10 endings will unfold!"