In February, Wright Flyer Studios announced the turn-based RPG Another Eden Begins would be coming to Switch 1 & 2.

Alongside a new trailer today, the developer and publisher has now confirmed this time-travelling adventure will be launching for both platforms on 17th September 2026. The new and rather lengthy video on display showcases the playable characters, chain skills and much more!

Cross the boundaries of the cosmos as Aldo, on a quest to save his sister Feinne from the clutches of evil. Cross timeless paths, forging deep connections with over 18 memorable companions. Complete ally quests to deepen your relationships and unlock special kinship quests.

The epic narrative features full English voiceover in the main story from the returning ensemble of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space (available on mobile & Steam), the multiverse time-travelling JRPG that has brought timeless tales and epic battles to millions of players since 2017. Strategically command a party built around character roles and synergies to confront formidable creatures in fast-paced turn-based battles. Activate Another Force to unleash a slew of devastating attacks and turn the tide of battle. Be it the past, present or future, expect endless possibilities with the New Game+ mode. With your existing experience, progression, and gear in tow, prepare to cross time once again with a mysterious new character in search of ten new and unforgettable endings.

As mentioned in our announcement post, this title has been brought to life by the acclaimed director and writer Masato Kato (known for his work on Chrono Trigger, Xenogears and Chrono Cross), and the music is composed by the renowned game composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenogears, Chrono Cross).