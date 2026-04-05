The new "free-to-start" battle title Pokémon Champions is out next week for the Switch on 8th April 2026, and to help build some excitement, The Pokémon Company has released a new "world overview" trailer.

As you might have guessed from the title, this cinematic introduces trainers to the world of Pokémon. It shows off the Battle Arena within Frontier City, where trainers face each other in "fierce battles day and night" in a race to the top. In this battle, we get a look at Caraway and Kajima.

Caraway is the owner of the Battle Arena, where trainers will compete:

"She’s interested in discovering new talent and helping Trainers become the strongest they can be."

And Kajima is the mayor of Frontier City:

"He promotes Pokémon battles as a form of entertainment to expand the pool of competitors and get more people interested in Pokémon."

As previously mentioned, Pokémon Champions will be available on the Switch, and Switch 2 users will also get a free update at launch featuring enhanced visual performance. This will follow with a mobile release at some point later this year.

Pokémon Champions connectivity also arrived in Pokémon Home this week alongside support for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.