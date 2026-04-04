@VinzClortho1981 people who paid for the the sw1 and ps4 versions. In 2023.

I'm being slightly sarcastic there, granted; but at very least when it was originally promoted, the switch 2 was expected but still way far off being known, so people actually paid for a SW1 game.

The main concern for me is that they can't make this a PS4 game with a PS5 "update" or anything along those lines- even just being backwards compatible - seeing as it worked relatively well on the early access / beta on steam that i played, and I'm not even a PC gamer all that much.

So all in all, if it somehow doesn't run on PS4 (And even how?!), it most probably run on a SW1 - BUT if they announced it for SW1, and then couldnt create that game, whilst taking the money, it's definitely a morally grey issue.

As I've said above; I'm not bothered either way, as i have the modern consoles; but the people who definitely backed it as a SW1 game in 2023 with a view to receiving it:

A) for the console advertised, and

B) to be out in 2025 (delays are generally acceptable; don't get me wrong - a year is nothing), and

C) With no official knowledge of a SW2 console release at that point, and

D) Most people over the last year generally showing they are feeling the pinch with their wallets (not upgrading), and

E) THEN to basically be told that the original backing price (again in 2023) is going to be higher than the 2026 RRP from stores...

Is all a lot of trouble that could have been avoided with better communication and updates.

We have been receiving community updates all this time, and even with the confirmation and launch of SW2, there was next to no mention of current gen hardware being supported; ao I would imagine a lot of people were just literally expecting backwards compatibility.

If that was the case, then there would be no problem.

Again, people paid for "legacy" editions - especially in the switch's case, as there was no option - and as again said above, if the "day one" backers had not have backed it, then the funding may not have been there for them to make this an issue in the first place.

So again, it is a very morally grey judgement, and they should either honour the original contract, or if the gane does not run, tell us in the interests of transparency; which in this day and age is a very big thing to a lot of people, especially when it comes to personal finances and purchases.