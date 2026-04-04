The rhythm roguelike Ratatan was originally planned for the Switch, but in an update this week, developer Ratata Arts has announced it will no longer be coming to Nintendo's original hybrid platform or the PlayStation 4. Fortunately, it's still on the way to the Switch 2.
The team, which was also behind the music and rhythm series Patapon, shared the following update via the game's Kickstarter page. It notes how the projected number of units the team could sell on "legacy hardware" would not justify the licensing fees necessary to complete those SKUs.
It also wanted to make the "highest possible quality game", so the focus is on a smaller number of platforms. Here's this update about the cancellation of the Switch and PS4 versions in full:
We looked at a wide variety of different methods to try to make this possible. While developing the game we again reviewed different options to release on these platforms and were able to add Switch 2 as an option. We were trying to balance the best possible user experience while covering a large amount of platforms as an indie team.
In deciding the best way to use limited money to make a full online title, sometimes you have to prioritize different platforms. After lengthy discussions with our publisher Game Source Entertainment, we have decided that the projected number of units we could sell for legacy hardware would not justify the licensing fees necessary to complete those SKUs. We can replace either of those SKUS with Steam, Switch 2, PS5, or Xbox Series X. For anyone who does not have one of the above hardwares, we will begin a support ticket to look at what options we have.
In looking at those options it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to make the highest possible quality game while also developing for a large number of different platforms. So we have decided to focus on a smaller number of platforms to achieve maximum quality. We know there are a lot of backers who looked forward to this on their platform of choice and we are deeply sorry for being able to do everything. That being said, we will continue to look into what options we have to see if those platforms are options in the future. For now, however, please allow us to focus on this more manageable set of platforms.
As mentioned, for anyone who backed the game, the team will replace these legacy versions with any of the other versions of the game (including the Switch 2 release).