Nintendo Music has already added a Fire Emblem, Mario & Luigi and Zelda soundtrack this year, and a new update today sees the arrival of the original WarioWare album.

This Game Boy Advance title debuted in 2003 and was composed by Ryoji Yoshitomi and Kyoko Miyamoto. Yoshitomi composed Wario Land 4 and also worked on Super Mario Land 3, and Kyoko Miyamoto worked on a bunch of other GBA titles at the time and is also credited for voice work in WarioWare Touched!.

The soundtrack available on Nintendo Music contains a whopping 356 tracks and has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

"Featuring tracks such as Sci-F (Dribble & Spitz) - Drifting Away, Reality (Dr. Crygor) - Stage, and more"

If you would prefer to revisit the game, the good news is it's available via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.