Clothing brand Uniqlo has put together some pretty sweet gaming collections in the past. We've seen the likes of Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy and Animal Crossing all headline previous ranges, and now it's time for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (and TCG Pocket) to take the limelight.

The new collection is now live on the Uniqlo website, and it boasts some pretty sweet t-shirts and sweatshirts for both adults and children. The adult selection will set you back £19.90 / $24.90 for a tee, and £29.90 / $39.90 for a jumper, with every item being unisex and available in sizes XS-3XL (depending on stock).

You'll find the full range of items on the Uniqlo site, but we've attached a handful of our favourites below:

This isn't the first time that Pokémon has cropped up at Uniqlo, but it is nice to see some of those TCG Pocket card designs getting a chance to shine. The clothing brand tends to rotate its UT collection stock quite regularly, so if there are any items that you've got your eye on, you'd better catch 'em all before it's too late.