Despite CoD still not being on Switch yet (despite promises), Switch has first-person shooters to suit all tastes, whether you're a modern-era DOOM slayer, a boomer shooter, or you want to throw beats, boomerangs, or puzzles/portals into the mix. Come 30th April, you can add massive mullets to that list.

MULLET MADJACK launched on PC back in 2024 and the roguelite synthwave-filled FPS is now making its Nintendo debut on Switch 1. And for once, the ALL CAPS of the title as communicated by PR seems appropriate, as this one does look like a lot.

By which we mean a lot of '80s/'90s anime and VHS nostalgia, a lot of neon, lots of guns and keycards and cyberpunk endoskeletal dudes with mullets and 'hawks, and a frantic spirit which doesn't so much catch your eye as gouge it out with a punk-gloved fist. It's all a bit (and appropriately) excessive, and it looks...great?

Brazilian team Hammer95 Studios is behind this one, and having to kill an enemy every 10 seconds is one of the elements that keeps the octane high. Looking back at its reception in 2024, and its 2025 Game Pass debut, it's gone down very well: "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam, an 88 Metascore, and over a million downloads on Xbox.

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect, but here's some blurb covering features and some screens:

MULLET MADJACK is a HIGH-OCTANE-ACTION SHOOTER that put you directly inside a CLASSIC ANIME. Pick your favorite weapon and reach the last floor. Beat your best time or try again. Haste makes waste… OF YOUR ENEMIES! On the Nintendo Switch, the game retains all the intensity that made it a hit: fast-paced combat, roguelite-style progression, dozens of power-ups, and an insane vertical campaign where every floor is a new challenge—and every second counts.

So, yes, Mullet Madjack MULLET MADJACK. Big hair. Big motors. Billionaire robots. Boom.

No word on price yet, but it's £19.99 on Xbox. Let us know if you've played this one elsewhere and if our piqued interest is warranted.