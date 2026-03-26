Amnesia: Rebirth, the horror FPS that originally launched right when Covid had us all locked up indoors, is heading to the Switch 2 on 30th April 2026.

Developed by Frictional Games, Rebirth is arriving to Nintendo's console as a "complete and optimized version, ensuring peak performance on the system". Hopefully that means we can look forward to some solid performance and scare-inducing visuals.

The game was well-received upon its original launch, with many praising the environmental design along with the use of sound. According to the press release, there's also an 'Adventure Mode' included which essentially allows you to enjoy the story without the horror elements. Kinda defeats the object, we guess, but it at least opens the game up to more players.

Here are the key features:

First-person narrative horror experience

Explore environments and uncover their histories.

Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.

Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.

You can already grab Amnesia: Collection on the Switch if you want to get caught up ahead of the new release. We gave it an 8/10 here on Nintendo Life and said that it "offers three very distinct experiences" that run very well on the system.