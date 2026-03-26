Switch eShop - New Releases

Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom (Shatterproof Games, 26th Mar, $6.99) - The Game Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom is a relaxing puzzle game contained within an epic adventure. Travel through castles, forests, deserts, swamps and tundra. Explore a myriad of unique levels (filled with devious puzzles) in search of your mother in a quest to pull your family back together. Features A colourful isometric world full of diverse environments to explore. Challenging and unique puzzles that increase in complexity. Uncover new powers to aid you in your quest. Hidden secrets to discover. Calming and relaxing to play. 1:1 movement controls allow you to specify your character's path. Choose your control method. Mouse, keyboard or gamepad. Family Friendly. A relaxing and calming soundtrack.

Build A Bank Tycoon (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Build your financial empire from the ground up! In Build A Bank Tycoon, you’re not just a manager—you’re a financial mastermind. Transform a small startup branch into a powerful, high-security banking empire by mastering the flow of money.

Bun Buns (QubicGames, 28th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready to bake your heart out! Combine fluffy buns, watch them grow into mouth-watering pastries, and push your skills to the limit in this physics-based puzzle challenge. Use clever power-ups to escape sticky situations and keep burnt dough under control. Timing and placement are everything! One wrong move, and your perfect bake could crumble!

Cards lie (DEV 666, 26th Mar, $19.99) - Cards Lie is a single-player social deduction experience inspired by timeless games of bluff and betrayal — reimagined in a gothic, Burton-esque world. Each card represents a villager or a demon. Flip, listen, and judge who tells the truth… or who’s leading you straight to hell.

Chico’s Rebound (Daikon Games, 26th Mar, $7.99) - Break blocks, grab powerups, solve puzzles, and beat bosses! When a mysterious tower appears in the forest, Chico the Chipmunk and his new friend Beeatrice decide to go exploring. In the tower they'll find a whole host of block-breaking challenges, clever environmental puzzles, and secrets to be unraveled! How can a tower appear out of nowhere? The answers are waiting inside. In the block breaking Rebound challenges, you'll be tasked with clearing every block from the stage by bouncing around Chico's trusty giant walnut.

ChildStory (Stamina Zero, 26th Mar, $6.99) - An isometric adventure with detailed pixel art that brings a cozy, living world to life. Combat against spirits and bosses that tests your reflexes and wit. Puzzles and challenges for those who love to explore. Memorable characters with their own stories: talk, help, and build friendships. A soulful soundtrack that warms the heart and stays with you.

Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves (Afil Games, 25th Mar, $4.99) - Step into the forest and unwind in Claim the Forest: Shape of Wolves, a cozy puzzle game where adorable wolf-shaped pieces must fit perfectly onto the board. Pick up the pieces drifting calmly on river boats, rotate them, test positions, and discover the right combination to fill every single space.

Clover Reset (mirai works, 26th Mar, $16.99) - A yuri novel game that you'll fall in love with at first sight. this is a youthful story of girls wavering between friendship and love.

Cola Riders (NOSTRA GAMES, 26th Mar, $4.99) - Famous cola and mint candy mix effect in the fast-paced runner game. Collect as many cola bottles as you can and blow them up with the mints. The more bottles you collect, the longer your jump will be. You don't have to follow the road if you don't want to - just use the jumps to change the lines and overtake your opponents in the race!

D.U.M.B. Ducks (Cascadia Games, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Stationed in deep underground military bases, the ducks were hungry. Rather than accept their given rations, they dug deeper into the earth in search of delicious snails. Instead they found the monsters of the abyss! D. U. M. B. Ducks is an action-filled, retro platform game. Slaughter giant snails. Battle gigantic beasts. Buy better guns. Blow up walls. Collect fat stacks of cash.

DAMON and BABY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 25th Mar, $19.99) - Experience a new type of action adventure, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases.

Devil Jam (Rogueside, 26th Mar, $7.99) - Get ready to mosh in Devil Jam, a survivor-like roguelite in the fiery depths of Hell. After signing a cursed contract with the Devil, you're dragged to the underworld and forced to perform the gig of your afterlife. Armed with possessed instruments and a soul full of riffs, fight off endless waves of deranged fans, vicious mobs, and hellish rivals. Every run is a new jam session, with numerous challenges and a unique 12-slot inventory system offering near-infinite build variety.

Distorted – The Living Manor (EpiXR Games, 26th Mar, $4.99) - Some places don’t stay the same. In Distorted – The Living Manor, you are sent to investigate an old mansion rumored to be haunted. Your task seems simple: enter the manor once per day, carefully inspect its rooms, and decide whether something supernatural has occurred. At first, the house appears normal. Quiet. Almost welcoming. But as days pass, subtle changes begin to appear — shadows where none should be, missing rooms, unsettling figures that vanish when approached.

Easy Delivery Co. (Oro Interactive, 25th Mar, $12.99) - Easy Delivery Co. is a relaxing driving game, with definitely no secrets. You’ve been hired as a delivery driver in a once-lively scenic mountain town now plagued with inhospitable weather. Make deliveries and uncover the story of the town’s not-at-all mysterious residents, all while earning well below minimum wage. Features: Earn a "living" by delivering packages with your kei truck Take in the atmospheric scenery or blitz through (road safety not required) Buy drastically overpriced gas and get to know the locals Simple controls and retro graphics Listen to cool beats while driving Nothing strange going on, no lore, nothing at all, we promise

EGGCONSOLE TAKE THE A-TRAIN PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 26th Mar, $6.49) - This simulation game was originally released by ARTDINK in 1986. While many fans today associate the series with urban development—laying tracks and transporting passengers or cargo to grow a city—the first TAKE THE A-TRAIN offers a slightly different experience. Your primary mission is to lay tracks to safely guide the Presidential Train to the final goal.

English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (TT, 26th Mar, $8.99) - Complete the word by filling in the missing letters! A beginner-friendly English vocabulary quiz you can play in minutes. Each question shows a word with blanks. Just choose the correct letters—simple, quick, and satisfying even if you’re new to English. Replay short sessions anytime and start recognizing spellings naturally as you go.

Escape game R00M11 (AlignmentSharp, 26th Mar, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Etrange Overlord (NIS America, 26th Mar, $49.99) - Falsely accused of assassinating the king, Étrange von Rosenburg is swiftly executed—only to find herself in hell! What's a sweets-loving daughter of the duke to do? Why, take the place over, of course! Experience a tale of humor and heart in this frenetic action RPG from Sohei Niikawa, creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure! Take advantage of the unique revolving lane mechanic that sends items, buffs, and even characters circling around the map.

Gems of Egypt (Soroka Games, 21st Mar, $5.99) - Gems of Egypt is an exciting match-3 puzzle where gems of different shapes fall from above, and your goal is to line up three or more stones to clear them from the board. Plan your moves, react quickly to the falling pieces, and create powerful matches to score higher and keep the board under control. With simple rules, smooth gameplay, and an authentic ancient Egypt atmosphere, the game is perfect for both quick sessions and long relaxing play.

Geo Brain Boost! Japan’s 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (TT, 26th Mar, $8.99) - How many Japanese prefectures can you recognize by shape alone? Hirameki Geo-Training! 47 Prefectures: Silhouette Quiz is a quick, satisfying geography quiz where you identify all 47 prefectures from their silhouettes. Each question shows only an outline—no names, no hints. Spot coastlines, peninsulas, and distinctive curves, and trust your “aha!” moment. Play one question at a time for a fast brain warm-up, perfect for short breaks. You’ll naturally build stronger map sense as you go—fun for learners and trivia fans alike.

Gravity Biker (Gametry, 20th Mar, $2.99) - Defy gravity and race through thrilling obstacle courses in Gravity Biker! Hop on your futuristic bike and master the art of balance, timing, and precision as you perform daring jumps, flips, and stunts across challenging tracks. Each level brings new obstacles, traps, and surprises — can you keep your wheels on the ground and make it to the finish line?

GRIDbeat! (Acclaim, 26th Mar, $19.99) - A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

Grimoire Groves (Stardust LLC, 26th Mar, $25.99) - Become a masterful witch as you grow cute plant creatures with your magic in this cozy rogue-lite dungeon crawler. Craft powerful spells and items, discover new plant types, befriend magical creatures, and restore the magical forest.

Homicipher (HuneX, 26th Mar, $33.20) - Homicipher, the language-deciphering x exploration adventure game in which you try to escape by deciphering the words of horror men, is coming!

Homura: The Crimson Warriors (Idea Factory, 31st Mar, $39.99) - About Homura: The Crimson Warriors Fourteen years have passed since the Battle of Sekigahara split Japan in two. Now firmly in control, the Tokugawa shogunate is scheming to eliminate the Toyotomi clan, a long-standing thorn in its side. In response, the Toyotomi clan has decided to confront the Tokugawa head-on, using Osaka Castle as their stronghold. Calls for support were sent to daimyo throughout the nation and a mere few answered the call.

Horror Park (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Horror Park is a psychological horror experience focused on atmosphere, exploration, and slow-building dread. Explore dark pathways, abandoned buildings, and shadowed woods as strange sounds echo around you. Footsteps follow. Whispers drift between the trees. The deeper you search for answers, the more your mind begins to turn against you.

Journey to the Void (RuneHeads, 26th Mar, $18.69) - In this hybrid strategy roguelite deck builder, you must protect your hero from hordes of enemies in a grid-based combat system. Prepare to fend off attacks from all directions as you remain stationary at the centre of the battlefield. Use your action cards wisely, strategically combining energy, cards, effects, and knowledge of your enemies to overcome the odds. Stand Your Ground What do you get when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object?

Just Deserts (Ratalaika Games, 27th Mar, $9.99) - Take on the role of a futuristic soldier who must protect their city from mysterious alien attack, while at the same time capturing the heart of your sweetheart. Plan your schedule of daily and nightly activities, manage resources like energy, health, items, money, and time, and build your relationships with each girl. Do battle with aliens!

Legendary Spell (Happy Player, 26th Mar, $14.99) - This is a deck-building roguelike game. Combine and upgrade over 100 carefully designed spells to forge the ultimate magical power. More than 50 unique enemies appear across a wide variety of stages. Choose your own battle strategy and cast powerful spells at just the right moment to fend off endless waves of foes! Encounter unexpected events, decide between risky or safer paths, face different enemies, pick different cards, and discover powerful relics!

Mad Games Tycoon 2 (TREVA, 26th Mar, $22.00) - Start in a tiny office in 1976, program pixelated dreams on clunky computers, and experience up close how audacious ideas become legendary blockbusters. Form visionary teams, survive flops and risk everything for the next big hit; the future of the industry is in your hands. Are you up to the task?

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (CAPCOM, 27th Mar, $39.99) - The Star Force games make a stellar comeback in a new Legacy Collection! The Mega Man Star Force series, which expanded into an anime, is back in the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection! This collection includes seven games and additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! Online play is also supported! - Read our Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection review