Switch eShop - New Releases
Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom (Shatterproof Games, 26th Mar, $6.99) - The Game Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom is a relaxing puzzle game contained within an epic adventure. Travel through castles, forests, deserts, swamps and tundra. Explore a myriad of unique levels (filled with devious puzzles) in search of your mother in a quest to pull your family back together. Features A colourful isometric world full of diverse environments to explore. Challenging and unique puzzles that increase in complexity. Uncover new powers to aid you in your quest. Hidden secrets to discover. Calming and relaxing to play. 1:1 movement controls allow you to specify your character's path. Choose your control method. Mouse, keyboard or gamepad. Family Friendly. A relaxing and calming soundtrack.
Build A Bank Tycoon (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Build your financial empire from the ground up! In Build A Bank Tycoon, you’re not just a manager—you’re a financial mastermind. Transform a small startup branch into a powerful, high-security banking empire by mastering the flow of money.
Bun Buns (QubicGames, 28th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready to bake your heart out! Combine fluffy buns, watch them grow into mouth-watering pastries, and push your skills to the limit in this physics-based puzzle challenge. Use clever power-ups to escape sticky situations and keep burnt dough under control. Timing and placement are everything! One wrong move, and your perfect bake could crumble!
Cards lie (DEV 666, 26th Mar, $19.99) - Cards Lie is a single-player social deduction experience inspired by timeless games of bluff and betrayal — reimagined in a gothic, Burton-esque world. Each card represents a villager or a demon. Flip, listen, and judge who tells the truth… or who’s leading you straight to hell.
Chico’s Rebound (Daikon Games, 26th Mar, $7.99) - Break blocks, grab powerups, solve puzzles, and beat bosses! When a mysterious tower appears in the forest, Chico the Chipmunk and his new friend Beeatrice decide to go exploring. In the tower they'll find a whole host of block-breaking challenges, clever environmental puzzles, and secrets to be unraveled! How can a tower appear out of nowhere? The answers are waiting inside. In the block breaking Rebound challenges, you'll be tasked with clearing every block from the stage by bouncing around Chico's trusty giant walnut.
ChildStory (Stamina Zero, 26th Mar, $6.99) - An isometric adventure with detailed pixel art that brings a cozy, living world to life. Combat against spirits and bosses that tests your reflexes and wit. Puzzles and challenges for those who love to explore. Memorable characters with their own stories: talk, help, and build friendships. A soulful soundtrack that warms the heart and stays with you.
Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves (Afil Games, 25th Mar, $4.99) - Step into the forest and unwind in Claim the Forest: Shape of Wolves, a cozy puzzle game where adorable wolf-shaped pieces must fit perfectly onto the board. Pick up the pieces drifting calmly on river boats, rotate them, test positions, and discover the right combination to fill every single space.
Clover Reset (mirai works, 26th Mar, $16.99) - A yuri novel game that you'll fall in love with at first sight. this is a youthful story of girls wavering between friendship and love.
Cola Riders (NOSTRA GAMES, 26th Mar, $4.99) - Famous cola and mint candy mix effect in the fast-paced runner game. Collect as many cola bottles as you can and blow them up with the mints. The more bottles you collect, the longer your jump will be. You don't have to follow the road if you don't want to - just use the jumps to change the lines and overtake your opponents in the race!
D.U.M.B. Ducks (Cascadia Games, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Stationed in deep underground military bases, the ducks were hungry. Rather than accept their given rations, they dug deeper into the earth in search of delicious snails. Instead they found the monsters of the abyss! D. U. M. B. Ducks is an action-filled, retro platform game. Slaughter giant snails. Battle gigantic beasts. Buy better guns. Blow up walls. Collect fat stacks of cash.
DAMON and BABY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 25th Mar, $19.99) - Experience a new type of action adventure, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases.
Devil Jam (Rogueside, 26th Mar, $7.99) - Get ready to mosh in Devil Jam, a survivor-like roguelite in the fiery depths of Hell. After signing a cursed contract with the Devil, you're dragged to the underworld and forced to perform the gig of your afterlife. Armed with possessed instruments and a soul full of riffs, fight off endless waves of deranged fans, vicious mobs, and hellish rivals. Every run is a new jam session, with numerous challenges and a unique 12-slot inventory system offering near-infinite build variety.
Distorted – The Living Manor (EpiXR Games, 26th Mar, $4.99) - Some places don’t stay the same. In Distorted – The Living Manor, you are sent to investigate an old mansion rumored to be haunted. Your task seems simple: enter the manor once per day, carefully inspect its rooms, and decide whether something supernatural has occurred. At first, the house appears normal. Quiet. Almost welcoming. But as days pass, subtle changes begin to appear — shadows where none should be, missing rooms, unsettling figures that vanish when approached.
Easy Delivery Co. (Oro Interactive, 25th Mar, $12.99) - Easy Delivery Co. is a relaxing driving game, with definitely no secrets. You’ve been hired as a delivery driver in a once-lively scenic mountain town now plagued with inhospitable weather. Make deliveries and uncover the story of the town’s not-at-all mysterious residents, all while earning well below minimum wage. Features: Earn a "living" by delivering packages with your kei truck Take in the atmospheric scenery or blitz through (road safety not required) Buy drastically overpriced gas and get to know the locals Simple controls and retro graphics Listen to cool beats while driving Nothing strange going on, no lore, nothing at all, we promise
EGGCONSOLE TAKE THE A-TRAIN PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 26th Mar, $6.49) - This simulation game was originally released by ARTDINK in 1986. While many fans today associate the series with urban development—laying tracks and transporting passengers or cargo to grow a city—the first TAKE THE A-TRAIN offers a slightly different experience. Your primary mission is to lay tracks to safely guide the Presidential Train to the final goal.
English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (TT, 26th Mar, $8.99) - Complete the word by filling in the missing letters! A beginner-friendly English vocabulary quiz you can play in minutes. Each question shows a word with blanks. Just choose the correct letters—simple, quick, and satisfying even if you’re new to English. Replay short sessions anytime and start recognizing spellings naturally as you go.
Escape game R00M11 (AlignmentSharp, 26th Mar, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.
Etrange Overlord (NIS America, 26th Mar, $49.99) - Falsely accused of assassinating the king, Étrange von Rosenburg is swiftly executed—only to find herself in hell! What's a sweets-loving daughter of the duke to do? Why, take the place over, of course! Experience a tale of humor and heart in this frenetic action RPG from Sohei Niikawa, creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure! Take advantage of the unique revolving lane mechanic that sends items, buffs, and even characters circling around the map.
Gems of Egypt (Soroka Games, 21st Mar, $5.99) - Gems of Egypt is an exciting match-3 puzzle where gems of different shapes fall from above, and your goal is to line up three or more stones to clear them from the board. Plan your moves, react quickly to the falling pieces, and create powerful matches to score higher and keep the board under control. With simple rules, smooth gameplay, and an authentic ancient Egypt atmosphere, the game is perfect for both quick sessions and long relaxing play.
Geo Brain Boost! Japan’s 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (TT, 26th Mar, $8.99) - How many Japanese prefectures can you recognize by shape alone? Hirameki Geo-Training! 47 Prefectures: Silhouette Quiz is a quick, satisfying geography quiz where you identify all 47 prefectures from their silhouettes. Each question shows only an outline—no names, no hints. Spot coastlines, peninsulas, and distinctive curves, and trust your “aha!” moment. Play one question at a time for a fast brain warm-up, perfect for short breaks. You’ll naturally build stronger map sense as you go—fun for learners and trivia fans alike.
Gravity Biker (Gametry, 20th Mar, $2.99) - Defy gravity and race through thrilling obstacle courses in Gravity Biker! Hop on your futuristic bike and master the art of balance, timing, and precision as you perform daring jumps, flips, and stunts across challenging tracks. Each level brings new obstacles, traps, and surprises — can you keep your wheels on the ground and make it to the finish line?
GRIDbeat! (Acclaim, 26th Mar, $19.99) - A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.
Grimoire Groves (Stardust LLC, 26th Mar, $25.99) - Become a masterful witch as you grow cute plant creatures with your magic in this cozy rogue-lite dungeon crawler. Craft powerful spells and items, discover new plant types, befriend magical creatures, and restore the magical forest.
Homicipher (HuneX, 26th Mar, $33.20) - Homicipher, the language-deciphering x exploration adventure game in which you try to escape by deciphering the words of horror men, is coming!
Homura: The Crimson Warriors (Idea Factory, 31st Mar, $39.99) - About Homura: The Crimson Warriors Fourteen years have passed since the Battle of Sekigahara split Japan in two. Now firmly in control, the Tokugawa shogunate is scheming to eliminate the Toyotomi clan, a long-standing thorn in its side. In response, the Toyotomi clan has decided to confront the Tokugawa head-on, using Osaka Castle as their stronghold. Calls for support were sent to daimyo throughout the nation and a mere few answered the call.
Horror Park (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Mar, $4.99) - Horror Park is a psychological horror experience focused on atmosphere, exploration, and slow-building dread. Explore dark pathways, abandoned buildings, and shadowed woods as strange sounds echo around you. Footsteps follow. Whispers drift between the trees. The deeper you search for answers, the more your mind begins to turn against you.
Journey to the Void (RuneHeads, 26th Mar, $18.69) - In this hybrid strategy roguelite deck builder, you must protect your hero from hordes of enemies in a grid-based combat system. Prepare to fend off attacks from all directions as you remain stationary at the centre of the battlefield. Use your action cards wisely, strategically combining energy, cards, effects, and knowledge of your enemies to overcome the odds. Stand Your Ground What do you get when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object?
Just Deserts (Ratalaika Games, 27th Mar, $9.99) - Take on the role of a futuristic soldier who must protect their city from mysterious alien attack, while at the same time capturing the heart of your sweetheart. Plan your schedule of daily and nightly activities, manage resources like energy, health, items, money, and time, and build your relationships with each girl. Do battle with aliens!
Legendary Spell (Happy Player, 26th Mar, $14.99) - This is a deck-building roguelike game. Combine and upgrade over 100 carefully designed spells to forge the ultimate magical power. More than 50 unique enemies appear across a wide variety of stages. Choose your own battle strategy and cast powerful spells at just the right moment to fend off endless waves of foes! Encounter unexpected events, decide between risky or safer paths, face different enemies, pick different cards, and discover powerful relics!
Mad Games Tycoon 2 (TREVA, 26th Mar, $22.00) - Start in a tiny office in 1976, program pixelated dreams on clunky computers, and experience up close how audacious ideas become legendary blockbusters. Form visionary teams, survive flops and risk everything for the next big hit; the future of the industry is in your hands. Are you up to the task?
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (CAPCOM, 27th Mar, $39.99) - The Star Force games make a stellar comeback in a new Legacy Collection! The Mega Man Star Force series, which expanded into an anime, is back in the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection! This collection includes seven games and additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! Online play is also supported! - Read our Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection review
Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (Mens Sana Interactive, 1st Apr, $2.99) - Travel through Time! In this cozy hidden-object adventure, cats and friends explore the contrast between a magical past and a high-tech future. Every detail invites you to discover that whether in a castle or a skyscraper, friendship and fun are timeless.
Moto Race Highway Traffic (Globalgamestudio, 26th Mar, $9.99) - Moto Racer Highway Traffic Start your engine and hit the highway in Moto Racer Highway Traffic, a thrilling motorcycle racing experience where speed, precision, and reflexes are the key to victory. Ride powerful motorbikes through busy highways packed with traffic. Dodge cars and trucks, perform daring overtakes, and push your bike to extreme speeds as you race through detailed environments. The faster and closer you pass other vehicles, the higher your score will climb.
Mystic Explorer (Wise Games, 26th Mar, $9.90) - In Mystic Explorer, you are no longer bound by a single blade! Through our unique "Multi-Weapon System," you can command an entire arsenal simultaneously—from devastating melee strikes to barrages of missiles. Experience explosive combat as you lead your hunter squad through shifting mystic realms to defeat the ultimate Demon King
Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey (Sidewalk Games, 26th Mar, $24.99) - Journey back to Neopia with 26 classic games, brought back to life for new and returning fans!
NubiaPhobia (Sometimes You, 1st Apr, $9.99) - Solve the wacky point & click puzzles filled with horror and humor. Break the witch's curse on your home as you explore five distinct regions, each hiding a sacred key to unlock the village chest.
Otome Daoshi -Fighting For Love- (Aksys Games, 26th Mar, $49.99) - Welcome to Kayu, where every citizen, both man and woman, young and old alike, enjoy martial arts. Living in that kingdom as a Daoist priestess in training, you made your way to the Tournament of Valor to root for your childhood friend
Peek a Rabbit! (MASK, 26th Mar, $3.99) - This game lets you train your brain while enjoying adorable bunny illustrations. Your task is to find the designated bunny hidden in the picture within the time limit. Some bunnies may seem easy to find at first glance… but the time limit adds an unexpected challenge!
Primal Planet (Pretty Soon, 26th Mar, $19.99) - Primal Planet is a solo developed metroidvania that combines survival and crafting elements with a pixel-perfect aesthetic and an action-packed story, and it's all taking place on a lush planet filled with dinosaurs. Uncover the Story Embark on a thrilling journey as you follow the gripping tale of a cave dweller fighting to protect his family. Survive a brutal T-Rex attack and uncover a narrative blending the wild with intriguing sci-fi twists.
SchoolBoy Horror (BurleaGamesStudio, 24th Mar, $5.99) - The bell rings—but this isn’t your school anymore. The halls are cracked and rusted, the lights hum with static, and something cold stirs in the dark. You wake in an empty classroom, desks overturned, blood smeared across the chalkboard. Somewhere down the corridor, a girl hums softly—a tune you almost remember. Her footsteps echo closer, calm… deliberate… patient.
Shardpunk (Retrovibe, 26th Mar, $16.99) - In Shardpunk you’ve already lost. The Rat Swarm has breached the walls of The Capitol and flooded the city with its vermin horde. Now you need to run for your life while saving as many people and pieces of equipment as possible. Put together a crew of survivors and use a range of steampunk weapons and bots to scavenge for resources, slow down the horde, and reach safety.
SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist (KADOKAWA, 25th Mar, $14.99) - Take on the challenge of escaping from endless haunted houses as shrine maiden Yono! Following in the footsteps of her missing Onmyouji brother, shrine maiden Yono arrives at a terrifying mansion haunted by yokai and vengeful spirits called Mononoke. With limited items and traps at your disposal, you will need knowledge, experience, and courage to survive the endlessly-changing halls and rooms.
Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path (Afil, 26th Mar, $4.99) - In Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path, you step into a charming Viking village filled with clever puzzles and personality. Controlling a fearless Viking, your mission is to push axes onto treasure chests, marking each one before claiming the hidden riches.
Smash Balls 2 (Entity3, 21st Mar, $1.49) - Take aim and smash your way through a fast, colourful action shooter where every shot counts. Blast apart destructible cover piece by piece to flush enemies into the open, timing each hit with care. Trigger the bonus power-up to enter Infinite Mode and unleash a devastating barrage that turns the arena into a storm of flying debris. But not everything should be shot. Bombs are mixed into the chaos—and hitting one instantly ends the run.
Sports Challenge: 50+ Games Edition (Plug In Digital, 27th Mar, $38.99) - Enjoy this party game bundle packed with dozens of sports game and unexpected activities to play solo or with friends and family. This bundle includes: - Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure - Instant Sports - Instant Sports Winter Games - Instant Sports Summer Games
Taito Milestones 4 (Clear River Games, 26th Mar, $29.99) - The 80s were a simpler and more colorful time. Especially in the arcades! With the Taito Milestones 4 collection, you can transport yourself back to the era of hairspray, neon, and pixels, and experience ten games from a variety of genres. Whether you enjoy sports, martial arts, platformers, shoot 'em ups, or even blocks and balls, you’re guaranteed to find something magical here.
Technotopia (ESDigital Games, 27th Mar, $7.99) - Social and economic conflicts have rocked the world. There is just one metropolis that can boast stability, but even this city only has enough resources to maintain a precarious balance of power. The authorities decided to create an algorithm that could build a perfect city for all segments of the population. This project gave birth to Iris, an artificial intelligence designed for building a utopia. Welcome to Technotopia!
The Boba Teashop (Serafini Productions, 26th Mar, $4.99) - The Boba Teashop is a cozy horror game where you own and manage a boba tea shop. Prepare boba teas, serve customers, and expand your menu to attract more patrons. You play as Risa, a woman who is tired of corporate life and has decided to chase her dream of opening a boba tea shop. This is a psychological horror game that builds tension through an eerie atmosphere, unsettling events, and moments of intense scare when you least expect them.
The Knights of the Cross (LongYou Game, 26th Mar, $14.99) - The Knights of the Cross is an RPG card game adapted from The Knights of the Cross by Nobel Prize-winning author Henryk Sienkiewicz. You will play as the knight Zbyszko and embark on a medieval adventure. Recruit companions, build your deck, and help the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth battle the Teutonic Order in the epic Battle of Grunwald.
Trash Goblin (Spilt Milk Studios, 26th Mar, $19.99) - Trash Goblin is a wholesome and cosy shopkeeping game where you uncover and clean trinkets for sale! Customise them by upcycling and more to meet the eccentric requests of your endless colourful, customers. Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools, and customise your space! There is no pressure, no risk, no right way to play - it is not a simulator - it's just good vibes and nice customers to serve.
TriggerHeart EXELICA ENHANCED (Cosmo Machia, 26th Mar, $39.99) - Enjoy Enhanced with a slightly different attack style from Exelica and Cruelica. In addition to Exelica and Cruelica, Faintia's short story and ending will be added. The score calculation method has been changed from the arcade mode of the previous game, Trigger Heart Exelica. A mode in which a story using approximately 70 still illustrations unfolds with full voice. The illustrations have been made high-resolution, allowing you to experience the world of Enhanced, which has become even more beautiful.
TROX (Upscale Studio, 20th Mar, $4.99) - In the aftermath of the ruined world left behind by World War III, humanity has been pushed to its final limits. With crops gone and animals extinct, survival depends on the government's most feared mandate: the Sustainable Meat Act. Every family must make a "contribution". No exceptions.
Volontés (LocaGames, 26th Mar, $47.99) - A heroine who has lost everything faces tragedy and discovers her way of life in a magical and suspense-filled Otome game.
Waochi! Math Homerun (WAO CORPORATION, 25th Mar, $4.80) - Please note that this software is intended for Japanese speakers and features Japanese-language content. Waochi! Math Homerun is an educational game that combines the excitement of a homerun derby with essential math practice. It’s the perfect way to build math fluency through play! 4 to 9 years old
Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits (EpiXR, 26th Mar, $9.99) - In Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits, you step into the paws of a young wolf, chosen by the ancient guardian to embark on a profound journey. Your mission is to explore a breathtaking, open-world environment filled with towering forests, shimmering lakes, ancient ruins, and quiet human villages. In this serene yet mysterious landscape, your goal is to locate your slumbering kin—other wolves scattered across the land—and awaken them to form a powerful pack.
What will you be downloading this week? (52 votes)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park 10% Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 6% The Midnight Walk 6% Kena: Bridge of Spirits 21% Goat Simulator 3 0% Human Fall Flat - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 2% South of Midnight 13% Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 15% Aarik And The Ruined Kingdom 0% Build A Bank Tycoon 0% Bun Buns 0% Cards lie 0% Chico's Rebound 0% ChildStory 0% Claim the forest: Shape of Wolves 0% Clover Reset 0% Cola Riders 0% D.U.M.B. Ducks 0% DAMON and BABY 4% Devil Jam 0% Distorted - The Living Manor 0% Easy Delivery Co. 0% EGGCONSOLE Take The A-Train PC-8801 0% English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz 0% Escape game R00M11 0% Etrange Overlord 2% Gems of Egypt 2% Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz 0% Gravity Biker 0% GRIDbeat! 0% Grimoire Groves 2% Homicipher 0% Homura: The Crimson Warriors 0% Horror Park 0% Journey to the Void 0% Just Deserts 0% Legendary Spell 0% Mad Games Tycoon 2 0% Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection 8% Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine 0% Moto Racer Highway Traffic 0% Mystic Explorer 0% Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Odyssey 0% NubiaPhobia 0% Otome Daoshi -Fighting For Love- 0% Peek a Rabbit! 0% Primal Planet 0% SchoolBoy Horror 0% Shardpunk 0% SHINONOME ABYSS The Maiden Exorcist 0% Slide Viking: Treasure's Path 0% Smash Balls 2 0% Sports Challenge: 50+ Games Edition 0% Taito Milestones 4 2% Technotopia 0% The Boba Teashop 0% The Knights of the Cross 0% Trash Goblin 0% TriggerHeart EXELICA ENHANCED 0% Trox 0% Volontés 0% Waochi! Math Homerun 0% Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits 0% Nothing for me this week 8%
So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!
Alana has been with Nintendo Life since 2022, and while RPGs are her first love, Nintendo is a close second. She enjoys nothing more than overthinking battle strategies, characters, and stories. She also wishes she was a Sega air pirate.