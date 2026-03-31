If you're a fan of Zelda books like Hyrule Historia, Art & Artifacts, and Creating a Champion, then good news: another is on the way!

Yes, Dark Horse is collaborating with Nintendo once again on a Zelda art book, this time focused on the world of Tears of the Kingdom. Titled Secrets of the Zonai, the book will ship to customers from October 2026 and will cost $59.99 / £46.17 for the standard edition, while a rather fetching Hero's Edition will set you back $119.99 / £92.35.

The latter comes with the following:

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"The slipcase features the lush green favored by ancient Zonai, and includes the Secrets of the Zonai art book with an exclusive cover, a map of the Depths printed on cloth, an art print of Link and the Sages, and a beautiful replica of the Secret Stone of Time."

As for what the book will contain, we unfortunately don't have any images just yet, but we can expect 50 pages of "beautiful illustrations, character art, and promotional images", plus another 300 pages of "behind-the-scenes sketches, notes, rough designs, concept art, and recollections that provide an exclusive look at the development and creation of the game".

Next, a further 80 pages will look into "Hyrule’s history that include insights into the mysterious past of the Zonai all the way up to the events of the game", before ending with some exclusive interviews with Producer Eiji Aonuma, Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and Art Director Satoru Takizawa.

Sounds nice, then! Here's a look at how each edition will look:

We'll be sure to update you on the book's final release date as soon as we hear more.