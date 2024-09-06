As the Western world waits for a localisation announcement, Zelda fans in Japan have been poring through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Master Works, the latest tome dedicated to 2023’s Nintendo Switch masterpiece. Part art book, part development deep dive, part history lesson, Master Works delivers the final word on Tears of the Kingdom while also keeping a few secrets close to the chest.
Published by Ambit in Japan and written by Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream’s editorial staff with an overview from Nintendo, Master Works is the followup to Breath of the Wild’s companion book titled Creating a Champion in the West. It’s unknown what alliterative name Master Works might have in the West, but readers of that book will know what to expect with Master Works: splash pages of official art, hundreds of never-before-seen pieces of concept artwork along with designer notes and insights, and a detailed encyclopedic section examining the culture and mysteries of Hyrule.
Master Works clocks in at a meaty 464 pages, 40 pages more than Creating a Champion. Diehard fans of Tears of the Kingdom will undoubtedly be satiated by the sheer amount of fantastic art and intriguing trivia, but those who want concrete answers on the messy lore and timeline of the series may be left with more questions.
A Work of Art
Master Works is foremost an art book featuring hundreds of character designs, sketches, promotional material, and gorgeous landscape drawings. Chapter 1: Artworks presents 50 pages of all the officially released art in stunning detail, a personal favourite being side-by-side artworks of the launch day and one-year anniversary drawings of Link grasping Zelda’s hand. This part doesn’t contain anything new, yet one can appreciate the richness of the art’s line work and colours thanks to the high-quality pages. The hardcover book in and of itself is a gorgeous display piece with a textured cover featuring some of Tears of the Kingdom’s most distinct imagery.
The bulk of the book is housed in Chapter 2: Making, which showcases over three hundred pages of concept artwork and background information about the art direction and development. It’s here where your eyes are likely to bulge at the newly revealed concept art including everything from alternate Japanese-inspired designs for Ganondorf to the elaborate blueprints of the dungeons. It’s always a thrill to turn the page and come across something that’s never been revealed or discussed, such as wildly different designs for Mineru’s mech or the original sketches for the secret stones which were based on dragon fetuses.