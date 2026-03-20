Nightdive Studios has confirmed that a new update for System Shock on Switch 1 and 2 is now available for download, bringing huge improvements to the game's performance.

Patch 2.1 has been applied across all available platforms to nuke any nasty bugs, but it's Nintendo's consoles that receive the most TLC. Performance has been stabilised, with Switch 1 now running at up to 900p when docked and 720p in handheld, both of which target 30fps.

On the Switch 2, resolution is 1440p while docked and 1080p in handheld mode, with both now running at a consistent 60fps. We've quickly tested it out ourselves on Switch 2 in preparation for this article, and we can confirm that the frame rate is a massive improvement over the initial release in 2025.

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Justin Khan, producer at Nightdive Studios, said the following:

“System Shock Version 2.1, the ‘Parity Patch,’ marks nearly ten years since the System Shock Remake project began. This patch represents countless lessons learned, the dedication of a small but determined team, and our commitment to refining the experience across every platform. Thank you for sticking with us through the ups and downs of that journey.”

So yes, it's been a little while coming, but System Shock is now finally providing the polished experience that fans deserve. Though we're unable to revisit individual reviews, you can probably bump our initial 5/10 score up a few notches now.