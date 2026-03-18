After teasing the three returning big bads over the course of last year, SEGA has today revealed the release date for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance's 'SEGA Villains Stage' DLC, and we don't have long to wait.

As announced in the awesome new animated trailer (above), the DLC will arrive on Switch on 3rd April, with Sonic's Dr. Eggman, Yakuza / Like A Dragon's Goro Majima and Golden Axe's Death Adder all stepping up to face off against Joe Musashi.

Aside from these three new bosses, the DLC also includes five new stages, a couple of different Boss Rush modes, fresh ninpo, outfits and music tracks. All of this will be available on the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99, or free for all those with the Digital Deluxe edition.

What's more, a free update is arriving on the same day (3rd April), throwing in a new 'Hardcore Mode' for all players, alongside the usual suite of tweaks and fixes.

As a reminder, we had a great time with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance when it launched on Switch last year, calling it "a demonstration of how modern tools, accompanied by thought and talent, can be expanded upon to not just reboot franchises, but actually rebuild them in new and incredible ways" in our review.