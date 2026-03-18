Developer Mimimi Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have unleashed Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun on the Switch 2, with an appropriately sneaky launch trailer to mark its release.

In our recent review, we called Shadow Tactics "a fantastic real-time tactics adventure that wows with top-notch gameplay, fantastic looks, and a set of delectable missions that challenge you to get into your ninja groove and bring the best out of a team of shadowy assassins".

The release on Switch 2 comes with some of the most compelling mouse controls intrepid reviewer PJ O'Reilly has seen yet, making this a particularly good option for fans of the hybrid console who are into tactics games, shadowy or otherwise. Check out the trailer above for a better look.

If you've missed any news about the game until now, here's another look at the key features:

- Best-in-class console version, featuring Switch 2 mouse-mode support for unmatched precision

- The Ultimate Edition includes the full 25+ hour main campaign and the Aiko’s Choice add-on

- Fully optimized for Switch 2, with improved loading times and polished performance

- HD (1080p) gameplay at 30 FPS in handheld mode and 4K output at 30 FPS in TV mode

Shadow Tactics is available on the Switch 2 eShop for £32.49 / €39.99 / $39.99, while its standalone add-on, Aiko's Choice, can be bought for £15 / €19.99 / $19.99.