Mojang aired its first major Minecraft Live broadcast of the year this weekend, and once again, it was packed with multiple announcements and reveals. If you didn't catch it live, here's the rundown:

The upcoming game drop Tiny Takeover will change the look of "almost" every baby mob in the game, giving each baby a distinct look from its adult counterpart. Even the baby version of the villager gets a new look!

Minecraft World

Mojang has teamed up with Merlin Entertainments to create Minecraft World. This will open in London's Chessington World of Adventures next year in 2027. There'll even be the "first ever" Minecraft rollercoaster!

"Minecraft World will be packed with attractions and things to do. We’re planning the first ever Minecraft rollercoaster, the world’s biggest Minecraft shop, tasty Minecraft-themed food, opportunities to meet the mobs, and lots more. This is a truly epic collaboration between Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments, but we also recruited creators to help with some of the trickier challenges. We’ll share more on Minecraft World soon."

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue an existing "real world" Minecraft experience where you mine resources, explore biomes and more will also be coming soon to Herning, Singapore, Mexico City, and Chicago.

An entirely new experience in a "real forest" is also on the way. Minecraft Experience: Moonlight Trail - a new outdoor nighttime adventure opening soon in Buenos Aires, and will come to more cities in the future.

Sulfur Caves

As part of the game drop Chaos Cubed, the new biome Sulfur Caves has been revealed.

"They might look warm and inviting but beware; this isn’t the best place for a relaxing dip. Those pools are downright noxious and cause a strange dizzying-style effect if you get too close! We’re also introducing two new block sets – cinnabar and sulfur."

Sulfur Cube

Alongside this new biome is the reveal of the new mob known as the sulfur cube.

Though the new biome will be great to explore, our new mob, the sulfur cube, must be a highlight. Unlike any other mob in the game, it can absorb blocks! And its attributes change depending on what it’s consumed. Give it some wood and it might start acting a bit like a cubic “ball” type-thing. Let it consume ice and it will slide around, more like a chunky, oversized hockey puck. Develop your sulfur cube skills and you can pull off some amazing shots but like most things in Minecraft, things don’t always go exactly to plan! The sulfur cube can absorb loads of different block types, providing infinite potential for experimentation. This mob allows for even more creativity in your builds and refined chaos in your mini-games.

Minecraft Dungeons II

To go out with a bang, Minecraft Dungeons II got announced for the Switch and Switch 2. It's out in fall 2026!