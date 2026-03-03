Developer and publisher Klei Entertainment has announced released its new game on the Switch 2 as part of Nintendo's Indie World presentation.

Yes, Rotwood is a gorgeous roguelike action brawler with more than a few nods to 2025's Absolum (and that can only be a good thing!). With support for up to three additional players either via local or online connection, you'll face off against an onslaught of vicious foes across seven unique locations.

With a keen focus on learning combos, button mashing won't do the trick here, so like any good side-scrolling beat 'em up, you'll need to spend some time learning the ropes and finding the most efficient way to deal with your enemies.

Klei Entertainment is, of course, well known for its work on the survival title Don't Starve, and also released the well-received Griftlands for the Switch back in 2021. During the same year, it agreed to be acquired by Chinese company Tencent, though the studio stresses that it retains control over its games.