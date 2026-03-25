Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition may have had a few hiccups at launch, but Ubisoft has announced that a patch is coming sometime in April to fix some of the collection's issues, as well as enhance a few quality-of-life features.

Sharing details of the patch on Reddit (spotted by Nintendo Everything), Ubisoft confirmed that Input Lag, Rewind, and save data are among the focuses for this patch, which

Digital Eclipse-developed compilation, which features various versions of the very first Rayman game, reportedly feature a save data bug, and there was no ability to deactivate the Rewind feature. These two issues look to be fixed pretty soon.

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Here are the patch notes we have now, though these are likely to expand when the update hits Switch consoles in April:

Patch Notes - Version 1.1

Quality of life addition & Improvements

- IMPROVED: The legacy save game systems are no longer affected by selecting “Reset Game” from the escape menu.

- You can now create and access the legacy save game profiles, and each profile now has a separate progression.

- Added an option to deactivate the Rewind feature (via the options menu)

- IMPROVED: Rewind feature is now more fluid

- IMPROVED: Input lag has been reduced when playing the Jaguar version of the game on PlayStation General Fixes

- FIXED: An issue leading players to lose their game progress when playing the PSX / Jaguar / DOS versions.

- FIXED: An issue leading to sound effects being triggered later than intended, especially after using the rewind feature.

- FIXED: Gameplay “choppiness” induced by using screen refresh rates higher than 60Hz. (If you continue encountering the issue, we advise setting your monitor to 60Hz refresh rate)

- FIXED: An issue leading to images not appearing when browsing the in-game timeline within the “History” section

- FIXED: An issue leading to a crash when pressing two buttons simultaneously on the Jaguar version. (The issue persists when playing the SNES prototype on PC only)

- FIXED: An issue preventing a Ting from disappearing when collecting it in the Timeline section of the game

- FIXED: An issue preventing the HIDE UI option to work as it should in the “History” section of the game

- FIXED: Various music-related issues when playing the Jaguar version

- FIXED: Instances of overlap between subtitles and speaker names when watching documentary videos

- FIXED: Sound volume option in the game version menus was not adjusting music and victory celebration volumes accordingly. (Restarting the game resets the option, however).

Thank you for your patience, we will confirm the exact release date for the update as soon as possible.

One "issue" that remains unaddressed is the soundtrack, with many songs "reimagined" by Rayman Origins and Legends composer Christophe Héral. Many fans want the original to be included, and Ubisoft responded that the "proper team will have a look at this."

This surely won't be the first patch, either, so keep an eye out for more, and we'll let you know when this one is live on Switch. And there may well be more in Rayman's future, as the Ubisoft CEO said in an interview in February.

What are your thoughts on Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition? Are you glad to see this patch on the horizon? Stretch down to the comments and let us know.