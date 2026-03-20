Put your hand up if you remember The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!. Whether you do or you don't, you'll be able to catch up with the series from 30th March 2026 when it lands on MeTV Toons in the US.

Yes, although the announcement doesn't specify whether all of the episodes will be available, we're going to assume they will. So you're looking at a total of 65 adventures starring the likes of "Captain" Lou Albano and Danny Wells in the live-action segments, along with guest stars like Cyndi Lauper, Magic Johnson, Vanna White, and more.

Honestly, it's quite nice to see this coming to a more traditional TV channel rather than some streaming platform. It takes us back, y'know? Granted, we can't watch it here in the UK, but we're happy for those who can (shh, don't mention YouTube). Either way, the network confirms that the show will be broadcast on weekday mornings, so it could be the perfect way to start the day.

Super Show was originally broadcast toward the end of 1989 and was primarily based on Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2. A follow-up, The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, was broadcast in 1990, with a third simply titled Super Mario World in 1991.

Overall reception toward the show was pretty mixed, and most would agree that it doesn't hold up too well these days. Still, many still view it as a cult classic, and we're thrilled that it's being made available on MeTV Toons.