If you happen to reside in Europe, then chances are you've been waiting for the Switch 2 upgrade for Stardew Valley to go live (either that or you have a separate eShop account for the US). Well, the good new is that it's now live.

Priced at £10.99 in the UK and €13,99 in Europe, this is another one of those games that offers up a completely free upgrade if you already own it on the Switch 1. As for why it's taken so long to come to the region, developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone confirmed that he was waiting until a patch went live to fix some unsavoury bugs before releasing it outside of the US.

At the time, he wrote:

"A patch to fix the crafting bug, and add improvements to the mouse controls on the NS2 edition of Stardew Valley is coming soon. I'll wait to release the NS2 edition in EU until this patch is ready, since the crafting bug can cause you to lose items."

So yes, if you're planning to play Stardew Valley on the Switch 2, you can now enjoy additional mouse controls along with four-player split-screen and eight-player online support. GameShare has also been added, so those without the game on Switch and Switch 2 can also participate.